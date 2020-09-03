FACTBOX-Tennis-The masks of Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Former champion Naomi Osaka is wearing a different facemask for each of her matches at the U.S. Open this year. They each carry the name of a Black American and aim to highlight racial injustice in the United States to a wider audience:

ROUND ONE - BREONNA TAYLOR

Taylor, 26, was shot dead by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13.

One police officer involved was fired by the city's police department in June. Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment. No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three.

ROUND TWO - ELIJAH MCCLAIN

McClain, 23, died after a violent encounter with police officers in with Aurora, Colorado in August last year.

His family filed a lawsuit against the city and its police last month, alleging murder and routine use of excessive force against Black people.

