FACTBOX- The race for a coronavirus vaccine

(Adds IDT Biologika; updates AstraZeneca, Russia vaccine, Johnson & Johnson) Oct 14 (Reuters) - More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 42 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The following list tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have started human trials for their vaccine candidates: For a separate FACTBOX on treatments under development, click Company State of play Development phase Not applicable Late-stage trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, Vaccine, approved in Russia, produced developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute, antibody response in all participants in is underway in Moscow early-stage trials Not applicable A second Russian vaccine, developed by Vector Early-stage trial Institute in Siberia, was granted regulatory approval in the country on Oct. 14. AstraZeneca A U.S. trial of the British drugmaker's vaccine Late-stage trials candidate has been on pause since Sept. 6, after a patient fell ill in a separate study. Trials elsewhere have resumed. Sinopharm Developing two vaccines, one of which has shown UAE grants emergency approval; late-stage promise in humans trials in Bahrain ongoing Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in Expects late-stage data in October, plans to SE early-stage trials submit for approval immediately Moderna Inc On track to produce 20 million doses by year-end 30,000-subject final stage trial began on July 27 Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac approved for emergency use in China to Launched final-stage trial in Indonesia vaccinate high-risk groups CanSino Biologics Early results showed vaccine is safe Late-stage trials have begun in Russia Inovio Pharma U.S. health regulator pauses company's plans to Company aims to respond to FDA's queries in start final trials as agency seeks more information October Chongqing Zhifei Biological Unit Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical has Mid-stage trial Products begun human trials Bharat Biotech Vaccine approved for human trials in India Early- to mid-stage trials Johnson & Johnson Vaccine trials were paused on Oct. 12 as the A 60,000-person late-stage study has company is reviewing a case of unexplained illness begun in a study volunteer Novavax Has begun late-stage study (10,000 volunteers) in Late-stage study began in UK UK; Aims to start another late-stage trial with 30,000 people in U.S. in October GlaxoSmithKline Partnered with Sanofi to develop a Early-mid stage trials to begin in September vaccine CureVac German biotech expects data in September/October Mid-stage trial Clover Biopharmaceuticals Chinese developer received $66 mln from an epidemic Early-stage trials response group Not applicable Scientists at Imperial College London running Early-stage trials trials Genexine South Korean company has begun human trials Early-stage trials Not applicable Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Mid-stage trials Medical Sciences testing a vaccine Walvax Biotechnology Trials sponsored by Walvax and a Chinese military Mexico to conduct late-stage trials research institute, have begun Medicago Studying a plant-based vaccine Early-stage trials Cadila Healthcare Plans to finish late-stage trials by early 2021 Early-stage trials Not applicable University of Queensland began human trials with Early-stage testing (https://bit.ly/2Eo5iDg) Australia's CSL . Arcturus Therapeutics Dosed first group of participants Early-stage testing and Duke-NUS Osaka University, AnGes, Trial in 30 healthy volunteers Early-stage testing (https://bit.ly/3gaEiFB) Takara Bio Kentucky Bioprocessing British American Tobacco unit expects to Early-stage testing planned (https://bit.ly/2BJDU1M) begin trial in 180 adults Vaxine Pty/Medytox Expects to start mid-stage trials Early-stage testing Medigen Vaccine Biologics Study in 45 people Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/2XbnAOS) Corp/NIAID/Dynavax Merck & Co Expects to begin human trials later this year Early-stage trial planned ReiThera/Leukocare/Univerce Collaborating on a potential shot Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/2YgDJmo) lls Not applicable Cuba's Instituto Finlay de Vacunas begins Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/3gsMu35) early-stage trials in 676 participants Themis BIO/Institute Merck's unit started early-stage study in 90 people Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/3lhUhVa) Pasteur/University of in collaboration with Institute Pasteur Pittsburg CVR Research Institute for Studying QazCovid-in in healthy volunteers Early-mid stage trials (https://bit.ly/3jOYIFc) Biological Safety Problems, Rep of Kazakhstan West China Hospital, Testing vaccine candidate in healthy Chinese adults Early-stage trials (https://bit.ly/3jK7CUE) Sichuan University Beijing Wantai Biological Candidate approved by China's National Medical Early-stage trials (https://bit.ly/3cmG9FZ) Pharmacy/Xiamen University Products Administration for clinical trials COVAXX Brazilian hospital group DASA to conduct Early-stage trials in Taiwan mid/late-stage trials University Hospital To begin early stage trials in adults Early-stage studies (https://bit.ly/3iQTE3i) Tuebingen Institute of Biotechnology, Began early-stage studies of vaccine candidate in Early-stage studies (https://bit.ly/2FQy2Wv) Academy of 168 participants Military Medical Sciences, PLA of China Germany's IDT Biologika The company's vaccine, developed along with German Early-stage trial Centre for Infection Research, has received clearance to be tested in humans. 