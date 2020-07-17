FACTBOX-The race for a coronavirus vaccine

(Updates Johnson & Johnson; adds Cadila Healthcare Ltd, University of Queensland) July 17 (Reuters) - More than 100 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed hundreds of thousands and ravaged the global economy. The following is a list of major drugmakers and research institutes that have started or are planning to start human trials for their vaccine candidates. For a separate FACTBOX on treatments under development, click here: Date of Company Progress Development Story link last stage update July 16 Johnson & In talks with Japan, Bill and Early stage Johnson Melinda Gates Foundation, and the trials to start European Union for vaccine as soon as July allocations, Reuters reported. 22, late-stage study planned for September. June 14 AstraZeneca Has signed deals to expand future Mid-stage Plc supply of the vaccine it licensed studies. from University of Oxford. July 7 Novavax Inc The U.S. government has awarded Early-stage $1.6 billion to test and testing. manufacture its experimental vaccine. June 18 Sinopharm The Chinese state-owned company is Early-to-mid developing two vaccines, one of stage trials. which has shown promise in humans. July 13 BioNTech SE The German drugmaker is working Being tested in with Pfizer Inc to make 100 early- to million doses of an experimental mid-stage vaccine by the end of the year. trials July 14 Moderna Inc Lonza aims to speed Plans to start completion of two commercial late-stage production lines for Moderna's trial on July trial COVID-19 vaccine. 27 June 29 CanSino Early results showed the Being tested in Biologics China-based company's vaccine is a mid-stage safe. China's military has received trial. the greenlight to use the vaccine. May 14 GlaxoSmithKl Partnered with Sanofi SA Early stage ine Plc to develop a vaccine. trials to begin in second half of 2020. June 17 CureVac The unlisted German biotech expects Launched data in September or October. early-stage human trial. June 30 Inovio Vaccine candidate, found to be Mid-stage Pharma safe, induced immune responses in testing. healthy volunteers in an early stage study July 6 Sinovac The China-based vaccine maker has Has begun Biotech Ltd released positive preliminary late-stage results from early-stage trials of trials. its vaccine. July 8 Clover The Chinese developer received $66 Launched human Biopharmaceu million in investment from an trials. ticals epidemic response group. June 15 Not Scientists at Imperial College Early-stage applicable London are running trials of a trials. potential coronavirus vaccine. June 21 Not Researchers at Institute of Medical Mid-stage applicable Biology at Chinese Academy of trials. Medical Sciences are testing a coronavirus vaccine. June 19 Genexine Inc South Korea's Genexine has begun Early-stage human trials of its vaccine. trials. July 10 Chongqing The Chinese company's unit Anhui Mid-stage Zhifei Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical trial. Biological has begun human trials. Products July 13 Not The Gamaleya Research Institute in Early-stage applicable Russia has begun human trials of an trials. experimental vaccine, with results expected in August. June 29 Bharat Vaccine approved for human trials Early- to Biotech in India. mid-stage trials to start in July. June 24 Walvax Trials sponsored by the China-based Early-stage Biotechnolog company, along with a Chinese studies. y Co military research institute, have begun. Medicago The Canadian company is studying a Early-stage July 14 plant-based vaccine. trials. July 17 Cadila Plans to finish late-stage trials Early-stage Healthcare by early 2021. trials. Ltd July 14 Not University of Queensland began Early-stage (https://bit.ly/2OBrGLu) applicable human trials in collaboration with testing. Australian biotech company CSL , according to a list compiled by the World Health Organization. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)