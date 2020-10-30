FACTBOX- The race for a coronavirus vaccine

(Adds Vaxart, updates AstraZeneca, Moderna, J&J, Bharat Biotech, Russia's vaccine) Oct 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, along with Moderna and AstraZeneca, are at the forefront in the race to successfully develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. There are 45 vaccine candidates in human trials worldwide, with those from Pfizer and Moderna with a chance to get regulatory nod before the end of the year. The following table tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have moved beyond testing their vaccine candidates in early-stage trials: For a separate FACTBOX on vaccines in final stages of development, click, and for a FACTBOX on treatments under development, click Company State of play Development phase AstraZeneca U.S. trial resumed after a Late-stage trials probe into a patient's illness; vaccine produces immune response in both young and old adults Sinopharm Prelim data from late-stage Late-stage trials underway in China, Brazil trial in Brazil showed vaccine and Bahrain; UAE grants emergency approval candidate is safe Pfizer and BioNTech Pfizer said it could file in Late-stage trial, expects two-month safety SE late November for U.S. data in November authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it is testing along with BioNTech Moderna Inc Completed enrollment of 30,000 30,000-subject final stage trial began on subjects in a late-stage July 27 trial. Interim results from the trial expected in November. Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac approved for Late stage trials in Brazil, Indonesia and emergency use in China to Turkey underway; Prelim data expected in vaccinate high-risk groups November CanSino Biologics Early results showed vaccine Vaccine candidate in final-stage trials, has is safe been approved for use in the Chinese military. Late stage trial underway in Pakistan Inovio Pharma U.S. health regulator pauses Company aims to respond to FDA's queries in company's plans to start final October trials as agency seeks more information Moscow's Gamaleya Research Russia has temporarily stopped Vaccine, approved in Russia, produced Institute vaccinating new volunteers in antibody response in all participants in its COVID-19 vaccine trial early-stage trials Vector Institute in Siberia A second Russian vaccine, Early-stage trial developed was granted regulatory approval in the country on Oct. 14. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Unit Anhui Zhifei Longcom Mid-stage trial Products Biopharmaceutical has begun human trials Bharat Biotech Vaccine candidate found to be Plans to enroll about 25,000 to 26,000 safe in early-to-mid stage participants in around 12-14 states for trials late-stage trials Johnson & Johnson J&J is preparing to resume a A 60,000-person late-stage study has large trial of its vaccine begun after a participant became ill Novavax Aims to start a second Late-stage study began in UK late-stage trial with 30,000 people in U.S. in October GlaxoSmithKline First data on the vaccine it Early-to-mid stage trial is developing with Sanofi is expected by the end of the year CureVac German biotech expects data in Mid-stage trial September/October Clover Biopharmaceuticals Chinese developer received $66 Early-stage trials mln from an epidemic response group Genexine South Korean company has begun Early-stage trials human trials Not applicable Institute of Medical Biology Mid-stage trials at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences testing a vaccine Walvax Biotechnology Trials sponsored by Walvax and Mexico to conduct late-stage trials a Chinese military research institute, have begun The following table lists vaccines whose development timeline slightly lags the rest: Medicago Early-stage trials Cadila Healthcare Early-stage trials Not applicable Early-stage testing (https://bit.ly/2Eo5iDg) Arcturus Therapeutics Early-stage testing and Duke-NUS Osaka University, AnGes, Early-stage testing (https://bit.ly/3gaEiFB) Takara Bio Kentucky Bioprocessing Early-stage testing planned (https://bit.ly/2BJDU1M) Vaxine Pty/Medytox Early-stage testing Medigen Vaccine Biologics Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/2XbnAOS) Corp/NIAID/Dynavax Merck & Co Early-stage trial planned ReiThera/Leukocare/Univerce Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/2YgDJmo) lls Cuba's Instituto Finlay de Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/3gsMu35) Vacunas Merck's unit/Institute Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/3lhUhVa) Pasteur/University of Pittsburg CVR Research Institute for Early-mid stage trials (https://bit.ly/3jOYIFc) Biological Safety Problems, Rep of Kazakhstan West China Hospital, Early-stage trials (https://bit.ly/3jK7CUE) Sichuan University Beijing Wantai Biological Early-stage trials (https://bit.ly/3cmG9FZ) Pharmacy/Xiamen University COVAXX Early-stage trials in Taiwan University Hospital Early-stage studies (https://bit.ly/3iQTE3i) Tuebingen Institute of Biotechnology, Early-stage studies (https://bit.ly/2FQy2Wv) Academy of Military Medical Sciences, PLA of China Germany's IDT Biologika Early-stage trial Vaxart Inc Early-stage trial Imperial College London Early-stage trials SpyBiotech/ Serum Institute Early-stage trials of India (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Sriraj Kalluvila, Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)