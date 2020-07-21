FACTBOX- The race for a coronavirus vaccine

(Updates AstraZeneca, BioNTech SE and CanSino) July 17 (Reuters) - More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 23 in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization. The following list tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have started human trials for their vaccine candidates. For a separate FACTBOX on treatments under development, click here: Date of Company Progress Development stage Story link last update July 16 Johnson & In talks with Japan, Bill and Early stage trials Johnson Melinda Gates Foundation, and the to start as soon as European Union for vaccine July 22, late-stage allocations, Reuters reported. study planned for September. July 20 AstraZeneca Vaccine produces immune response in Mid-stage studies Plc early-stage trials; Late-stage trials currently underway in UK, Brazil and South Africa and due to start in the U.S. July 7 Novavax Inc The U.S. government has awarded Early-stage testing $1.6 billion to test and manufacture its experimental vaccine. June 18 Sinopharm The Chinese state-owned company is Early-to-mid stage developing two vaccines, one of trials. which has shown promise in humans. July 20 BioNTech SE Vaccine, being developed with Being tested in Pfizer Inc , produced early- to mid-stage virus-neutralizing antibodies in studies. early-stage trials in U.S. and Germany July 14 Moderna Inc Lonza aims to speed Plans to start completion of two commercial late-stage trial on production lines for Moderna's July 27 trial COVID-19 vaccine. July 20 CanSino Early results showed the Being tested in a Biologics China-based company's vaccine is mid-stage trial. safe. China's military has received the greenlight to use the vaccine. May 14 GlaxoSmithKl Partnered with Sanofi SA Early stage trials ine Plc to develop a vaccine. to begin in second half of 2020. June 17 CureVac The unlisted German biotech expects Launched data in September or October. early-stage human trial. June 30 Inovio Vaccine candidate, found to be Mid-stage testing. Pharma safe, induced immune responses in healthy volunteers in an early stage study July 6 Sinovac The China-based vaccine maker has Has begun Biotech Ltd released positive preliminary late-stage trials. results from early-stage trials of its vaccine. July 8 Clover The Chinese developer received $66 Launched human Biopharmaceu million in investment from an trials. ticals epidemic response group. June 15 Not Scientists at Imperial College Early-stage trials. applicable London are running trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine. June 21 Not Researchers at Institute of Medical Mid-stage trials. applicable Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences are testing a coronavirus vaccine. June 19 Genexine Inc South Korea's Genexine has begun Early-stage trials. human trials of its vaccine. July 10 Chongqing The Chinese company's unit Anhui Mid-stage trial. Zhifei Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Biological has begun human trials. Products July 13 Not The Gamaleya Research Institute in Early-stage trials. applicable Russia has begun human trials of an experimental vaccine, with results expected in August. June 29 Bharat Vaccine approved for human trials Early- to mid-stage Biotech in India. trials to start in July. June 24 Walvax Trials sponsored by the China-based Early-stage Biotechnolog company, along with a Chinese studies. y Co military research institute, have begun. Medicago The Canadian company is studying a Early-stage trials. July 14 plant-based vaccine. July 17 Cadila Plans to finish late-stage trials Early-stage trials. Healthcare by early 2021. Ltd July 14 Not University of Queensland began Early-stage (https://bit.ly/2OBrGLu) applicable human trials in collaboration with testing. Australian biotech company CSL , according to a list compiled by the World Health Organization. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)