FACTBOX- The race for a coronavirus vaccine

(Adds Kazakhstan's Research Institute for Biological Safety and West China Hospital, Sichuan University; Updates JNJ, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya, Inovio, Pfizer, Medigen) Sept 8 (Reuters) - More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 34 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization. Russia's vaccine, which was granted approval in the country last month, produced antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published by The Lancet. The following list tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have started human trials for their vaccine candidates: For a separate FACTBOX on treatments under development, click Company State of play Development phase Not applicable Russia granted regulatory approval to vaccine, Vaccine produced antibody response in all Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Research participants in early-stage Institute trials AstraZeneca Vaccine produces immune response in early-stage Begins enrolling adults for a U.S.-funded, trials 30,000-subject late-stage study Sinopharm Developing two vaccines, one of which has shown Begins late-stage trials in Bahrain; testing promise in humans 15,000 volunteers in Abu Dhabi Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in Expects late-stage data in October, plans to SE early-stage trials submit for approval immediately Moderna Inc On track to deliver up to 1 billion doses a year, 30,000-subject final stage trial began on beginning 2021 July 27 Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac approved for emergency use in China to Launched final-stage trial in Indonesia vaccinate high-risk groups such as medical staff CanSino Biologics Early results showed vaccine is safe Late-stage trials have begun in Russia Inovio Pharma Vaccine candidate induced immune responses in Mid-stage trials planned for this healthy volunteers in early-stage study month Chongqing Zhifei Biological Unit Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical has Mid-stage trial Products begun human trials Bharat Biotech Vaccine approved for human trials in India Early- to mid-stage trials Johnson & Johnson Vaccine prevented hamsters from getting severely To begin mid-stage trials in Spain, the ill in pre-clinical study Netherlands and Germany, and late-stage study planned for this month Novavax Early stage results show participants developed Mid-stage testing antibodies after two doses GlaxoSmithKline Partnered with Sanofi to develop a Early-mid stage trials to begin in September vaccine CureVac German biotech expects data in September/October Mid-stage trial Clover Biopharmaceuticals Chinese developer received $66 mln from an epidemic Early-stage trials response group Not applicable Scientists at Imperial College London running Early-stage trials trials Genexine South Korean company has begun human trials Early-stage trials Not applicable Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Mid-stage trials Medical Sciences testing a vaccine Walvax Biotechnology Trials sponsored by Walvax and a Chinese military Mexico to conduct late-stage trials research institute, have begun Medicago Studying a plant-based vaccine Early-stage trials Cadila Healthcare Plans to finish late-stage trials by early 2021 Early-stage trials Not applicable University of Queensland began human trials with Early-stage testing (https://bit.ly/2Eo5iDg) Australia's CSL . Arcturus Therapeutics Dosed first group of participants in early-stage Early-stage testing and Duke-NUS trials Osaka University, AnGes, A single-center trial in 30 healthy volunteers Early-stage testing (https://bit.ly/3gaEiFB) Takara Bio Kentucky Bioprocessing British American Tobacco unit expects to Early-stage testing planned (https://bit.ly/2BJDU1M) begin trial in 180 adults Vaxine Pty/Medytox Expects to start mid-stage trials Early-stage testing Medigen Vaccine Biologics Begins early-stage study in 45 people Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/2XbnAOS) Corp/NIAID/Dynavax Merck & Co Expects to begin human trials later this year Early-stage trial planned ReiThera/Leukocare/Univerce Collaborating on a potential shot Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/2YgDJmo) lls Not applicable Cuba's Instituto Finlay de Vacunas begins Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/3gsMu35) early-stage trials in 676 participants Themis BIO/Institute Merck's unit started early-stage study in 90 people Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/3lhUhVa) Pasteur/Univesity of in collaboration with Institute Pasteur Pittsburg CVR Not applicable Rospotrebnadzor, a Russian federal agency, begins Early-stage trials (https://bit.ly/2YzhwjH) studying potential vaccine Research Institute for Studying QazCovid-in in healthy volunteers aged Early-mid stage trials (https://bit.ly/3jOYIFc) Biological Safety 18-50 Problems, Rep of Kazakhstan West China Hospital, Studying safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of Early-stage trials (https://bit.ly/3jK7CUE) Sichuan Universit vaccine candidate in healthy Chinese adults (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Uttaresh.V, Sweta Singh, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shailesh Kuber)