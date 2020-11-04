FACTBOX-The race for control of the U.S. Senate

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. voters on Tuesday went to the polls in a general election that includes contests for 35 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate. To take control in the Senate, Democrats would need to pick up three seats if the party wins the White House, which gives the vice president a tie-breaking vote, and four if not. The following table shows the projected winner of each race as forecast by media outlets and data provider Edison Research, as well as the net number of seats Democrats will gain or lose based on each group's projections. As of 6:06 a.m. ET (1106 GMT): Senate tally ABC CBS NBC FOX CNN EDISON AP Democratic shift +0 +0 +0 +1 +0 +0 +1 Alabama R R R R R R R Alaska Arizona (S) D D Arkansas R R R R R R R Colorado D D D D D D D Delaware D D D D D D D Georgia Georgia (S) * * * * * Idaho R R R R R R Illinois D D D D D D Iowa R R R R R R R Kansas R R R R R R R Kentucky R R R R R R R Louisiana R R R R R R R Maine Massachusetts D D D D D D D Michigan Minnesota D D D D D D D Mississippi R R R R R R R Montana R R R R R R R Nebraska R R R R R R New Hampshire D D D D D D D New Jersey D D D D D D D New Mexico D D D D D D D North Carolina Oklahoma R R R R R R R Oregon D D D D D D Rhode Island D D D D D D D South Carolina R R R R R R R South Dakota R R R R R R Tennessee R R R R R R R Texas R R R R R R R Virginia D D D D D D D West Virginia R R R R R R R Wyoming R R R R R R R * Race projected to require a run-off election. Edison Research provides exit polling and vote count data to the National Election Pool, a consortium consisting of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. The networks use the data to inform their projections. Reuters has an agreement with NEP/Edison to distribute exit polling and vote count data to clients. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results. The Associated Press has a separate polling and vote count operation and makes its own projections. Fox News relies on data from the AP to inform its projections.