FACTBOX-UK hospitality jobs shrink as COVID-19 rules tightened

Sept 22 (Reuters) - British hotel and restaurant operator Whitbread plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs while pub chain JD Wetherspoon will shed hundreds of staff at airports as the coronavirus hits the hospitality sector hard.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to tell people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and limit opening timings for bars and restaurants, adding to the pressure on the industry.

Here's a list of British pubs, food chains and hotel groups that have announced job cuts over the past few months:

WHITBREAD:

Whitbread said on Tuesday it had begun formal consultations on the UK job cuts, which equate to 18% of its workforce, and expected a large proportion of them to be voluntary.

WETHERSPOONS:

JD Wetherspoon said it could cut 400 to 450 jobs at its sites at six airports, including London's Heathrow and Gatwick, because of the large drop in passengers.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS:

InterContinental Hotels will reduce staff by 10% at the corporate level, its boss said last month, after the Holiday Inn-owner's revenue more than halved and profit slumped 82% in the first half of 2020.

PRET A MANGER:

Coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger said in August that it was cutting 2,800 jobs as it completes restructuring of its UK business following a hit to customer demand from the crisis.

PIZZA EXPRESS:

Privately-held restaurant group Pizza Express said last month it would close 73 restaurants in the UK, impacting 1,100 jobs, as lockdowns and higher costs disrupted its business.

COSTA COFFEE:

Costa Coffee, a unit of Coca-Cola Co, said this month that a plan to deal with the hit to its UK stores from the health crisis could result in 1,650 people losing their jobs.