(Adds Lebanon, South Sudan, Bosnia, Iraq, updates Mongolia) March 25 (Reuters) - The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries by the end of 2021. In early March, it said the target was to deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca's shot to 142 countries by the end of May, and also shipped its first Pfizer shots. The following tables list the countries that have received vaccines under the scheme, sorted by region and delivery date: AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST COUNTRY LATEST DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL DELIVERY DELIVERED Ghana 600,000 Feb. 24 AstraZeneca/Oxford 30 million 600,000 Ivory Coast 504,000 Feb. 26 AstraZeneca/Oxford 26 million 504,000 Nigeria 3.9 million March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 201 million 3.9 million Democratic 1.7 million March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 87 million 1.7 million Republic of Congo Angola 624,000 March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 32 million 624,000 Gambia 36,000 March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.3 million 36,000 Senegal 324,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 16 million 324,000 Kenya 1 million March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 53 million 1 million Rwanda 240,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 13 million 342,920 102,960 Pfizer BioNTech Sudan 828,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 43 million 828,000 Sao Tome and 24,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 215,000 24,000 Principe Lesotho 36,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.1 million 36,000 Mali 396,000 March 4 AstraZeneca/Oxford 20 million 396,000 Uganda 864,000 March 5 AstraZeneca/Oxford 44 million 864,000 Malawi 360,000 March 5 AstraZeneca/Oxford 19 million 360,000 Liberia 96,000 March 5 AstraZeneca/Oxford 4.9 million 96,000 Djibouti 24,000 March 6 AstraZeneca/Oxford 990,000 24,000 Ethiopia 2.2 million March 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 112 million 2.2 million Togo 156,000 March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 8.1 million 156,000 Mozambique 384,000 March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 30 million 384,000 Sierra Leone 96,000 March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 7.8 million 96,000 Benin 144,000 March 10 AstraZeneca/Oxford 12 million 144,000 Cabo Verde 24,000 March 12 AstraZeneca/Oxford 540,000 24,000 Jordan 144,000 March 12 AstraZeneca/Oxford 10 million 144,000 Eswatini 12,000 March 13 AstraZeneca/Oxford 1.1 million 12,000 Somalia 300,000 March 15 AstraZeneca/Oxford 15 million 300,000 Palestinian 24,000 March 17 AstraZeneca/Oxford 4.7 million 61,440 Territories 37,440 Pfizer BioNTech Tunisia 93,600 March 17 Pfizer BioNTech 12 million 93,600 Lebanon 33,600 March 24 AstraZeneca/Oxford 6.9 million 33,600 South Sudan 132,000 March 25 AstraZeneca/Oxford 11 million 132,000 Iraq 336,000 March 25 AstraZeneca/Oxford 39.3 million 336,000 EUROPE COUNTRY LATEST DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL DELIVERY DELIVERED Moldova 14,400 March 4 N/A 2.7 million 14,400 Albania 38,400 March 12 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.9 million 38,400 Georgia 43,200 March 13 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.7 million 43,200 Bosnia 23,400 March 25 Pfizer BioNTech 3.3 million 23,400 ASIA & PACIFIC COUNTRY LATEST DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL DELIVERY DELIVERED Cambodia 324,000 March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 16 million 324,000 Philippines 487,200 March 4 AstraZeneca/Oxford 108 million 487,200 Fiji 12,000 March 6 AstraZeneca/Oxford 900,000 12,000 Nepal 348,000 March 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 29 million 348,000 Maldives 12,000 March 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 531,000 12,000 Sri Lanka 264,000 March 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 22 million 264,000 Indonesia 1.1 million March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 271 million 1.1 million Afghanistan 468,000 March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 38 million 468,000 Tajikistan 192,000 March 9 AstraZeneca/Oxford 9.3 million 192,000 Uzbekistan 660,000 March 17 AstraZeneca/Oxford 34 million 660,000 Solomon 24,000 March 19 AstraZeneca/Oxford 670,000 24,000 Islands Laos 132,000 March 20 AstraZeneca/Oxford 7.2 million 132,000 Mongolia 25,700 March 25 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.2 million 40,100 Pfizer BioNTech AMERICAS COUNTRY LATEST DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL DELIVERY DELIVERED Peru 117,000 March 10 Pfizer/BioNTech 33 million 117,000 Guatemala 81,600 March 11 AstraZeneca/Oxford 17 million 81,600 Honduras 48,000 March 13 AstraZeneca/Oxford 9.7 million 48,000 Jamaica 14,400 March 15 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.9 million 14,400 Nicaragua 135,000 March 16 AstraZeneca/Oxford 6.5 million 135,000 Ecuador 84,000 March 17 AstraZeneca/Oxford 17 million 84,000 Paraguay 36,000 March 19 AstraZeneca/Oxford 7.0 million 36,000 Colombia 244,800 March 20 AstraZeneca/Oxford 50 million 361,800 Brazil 1 million March 21 AstraZeneca/Oxford 214 million 1 million Bolivia 228,000 March 21 AstraZeneca/Oxford 12 million 228,000 El Salvador 51,480 March 22 Pfizer/BioNTech 6.5 million 85,000 Sources: Reuters news reports, WHO, UNICEF, GAVI (Reporting by Marta Frackowiak, Antonis Pothitos, Boleslaw Lasocki and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Tomasz Janowski)