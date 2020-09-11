SEARCH
FACTBOX-Wall Street gets its first woman CEO

11 Sep 2020 / 01:33 H.

    Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.

    The industry is still almost entirely run by men, although a handful of women have broken through to executive ranks in recent years. Here is a history of CEOs at the top six U.S. banks.

    JPMorgan Chase & Co:

    Jamie Dimon: 2006-present

    William Harrison: 2000-2005*

    J.P. Morgan and Chase merged in 2000. Douglas Warner had led J.P. Morgan, while Harrison had been Chase's CEO and took over the combined entity

    Bank of America Corp:

    Brian Moynihan: 2010-present

    Ken Lewis: 2001-2009*

    Hugh McColl: 1998-2001

    NationsBank and BankAmerica combined in 1998. McColl was NationsBank's CEO and David Coulter was BankAmerica's CEO

    Wells Fargo & Co:

    Charles Scharf: 2019-present

    Allen Parker (interim): 2019

    Tim Sloan: 2016-2019

    John Stumpf: 2007-2016

    Richard Kovacevich: 1998-2007

    Wells Fargo and Norwest Corp merged in 1998. Kovacevich had the top job at Norwest, while Paul Hazen was Wells Fargo's CEO

    Citigroup Inc:

    Jane Fraser: to become CEO in February 2021

    Michael Corbat: 2012-2021

    Vikram Pandit: 2007–2012

    Win Bischoff (interim): 2007

    Charles Prince: 2003–2007

    Sandy Weill: 1998–2003

    Citigroup was formed in 1998 when Citicorp and Travelers Group merged. John Reed was Citicorp's chairman, while Weill chaired Travelers at that time

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

    David Solomon: 2018–present

    Lloyd Blankfein: 2006–2018

    Hank Paulson: 1999–2006

    Paulson became Goldman Sachs CEO after the firm's public offering in 1999

    Morgan Stanley:

    James Gorman: 2010-present

    John Mack: 2005-2009*

    Philip Purcell: 1997-2005

    Morgan Stanley merged with Dean Witter Discover & Co in 1997. Richard Fisher was its chairman then and Purcell headed Dean Witter

    *The CEO left the company in December.

    Source: Companies' websites (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Shounak Dasgupta)

