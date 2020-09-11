FACTBOX-Wall Street gets its first woman CEO

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.

The industry is still almost entirely run by men, although a handful of women have broken through to executive ranks in recent years. Here is a history of CEOs at the top six U.S. banks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co:

Jamie Dimon: 2006-present

William Harrison: 2000-2005*

J.P. Morgan and Chase merged in 2000. Douglas Warner had led J.P. Morgan, while Harrison had been Chase's CEO and took over the combined entity

Bank of America Corp:

Brian Moynihan: 2010-present

Ken Lewis: 2001-2009*

Hugh McColl: 1998-2001

NationsBank and BankAmerica combined in 1998. McColl was NationsBank's CEO and David Coulter was BankAmerica's CEO

Wells Fargo & Co:

Charles Scharf: 2019-present

Allen Parker (interim): 2019

Tim Sloan: 2016-2019

John Stumpf: 2007-2016

Richard Kovacevich: 1998-2007

Wells Fargo and Norwest Corp merged in 1998. Kovacevich had the top job at Norwest, while Paul Hazen was Wells Fargo's CEO

Citigroup Inc:

Jane Fraser: to become CEO in February 2021

Michael Corbat: 2012-2021

Vikram Pandit: 2007–2012

Win Bischoff (interim): 2007

Charles Prince: 2003–2007

Sandy Weill: 1998–2003

Citigroup was formed in 1998 when Citicorp and Travelers Group merged. John Reed was Citicorp's chairman, while Weill chaired Travelers at that time

Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

David Solomon: 2018–present

Lloyd Blankfein: 2006–2018

Hank Paulson: 1999–2006

Paulson became Goldman Sachs CEO after the firm's public offering in 1999

Morgan Stanley:

James Gorman: 2010-present

John Mack: 2005-2009*

Philip Purcell: 1997-2005

Morgan Stanley merged with Dean Witter Discover & Co in 1997. Richard Fisher was its chairman then and Purcell headed Dean Witter

*The CEO left the company in December.

Source: Companies' websites (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Shounak Dasgupta)