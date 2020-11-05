FACTBOX-Who is winning the U.S. presidential election?

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Republican Donald Trump faced Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday in the U.S. presidential election. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to win. The following table shows the projected winner of each state as forecast by media outlets and data provider Edison Research, as well as the Electoral College tally based on each group's projections. As of 12:45 p.m. ET (1745 GMT): Electoral College tally ABC CBS NBC FOX CNN EDISON AP Trump 211 211 213 213 213 213 213 Biden 224 223 227 238 224 227 238 Alabama (9) T T T T T T T Alaska (3) Arizona (11) B B Arkansas (6) T T T T T T T California (55) B B B B B B B Colorado (9) B B B B B B B Connecticut (7) B B B B B B B Delaware (3) B B B B B B B District of Columbia (3) B B B B B B B Florida (29) T T T T T T T Georgia (16) Hawaii (4) B B B B B B B Idaho (4) T T T T T T T Illinois (20) B B B B B B B Indiana (11) T T T T T T T Iowa (6) T T T T T T T Kansas (6) T T T T T T T Kentucky (8) T T T T T T T Louisiana (8) T T T T T T T Maine (popular vote) (2) B B B B Maine 1st district (1) B B B B B Maine 2nd district (1) Maryland (10) B B B B B B B Massachusetts (11) B B B B B B B Michigan (16) Minnesota (10) B B B B B B B Mississippi (6) T T T T T T T Missouri (10) T T T T T T T Montana (3) T T T T T T T Nebraska (popular vote) (2) T T T T T T T Nebraska 1st district (1) T T T T T Nebraska 2nd district (1) B B B B B Nebraska 3rd district (1) T T T T T Nevada (6) New Hampshire (4) B B B B B B B New Jersey (14) B B B B B B B New Mexico (5) B B B B B B B New York (29) B B B B B B B North Carolina (15) North Dakota (3) T T T T T T T Ohio (18) T T T T T T T Oklahoma (7) T T T T T T T Oregon (7) B B B B B B B Pennsylvania (20) Rhode Island (4) B B B B B B B South Carolina (9) T T T T T T T South Dakota (3) T T T T T T T Tennessee (11) T T T T T T T Texas (38) T T T T T T T Utah (6) T T T T T T T Vermont (3) B B B B B B B Virginia (13) B B B B B B B Washington (12) B B B B B B B West Virginia (5) T T T T T T T Wisconsin (10) Wyoming (3) T T T T T T T Edison Research provides exit polling and vote count data to the National Election Pool, a consortium consisting of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. The networks use the data to inform their projections. Reuters has an agreement with NEP/Edison to distribute exit polling and vote count data to clients. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results. The Associated Press has a separate polling and vote count operation and makes its own projections. Fox News relies on data from the AP to inform its projections. (Washington Newsroom)