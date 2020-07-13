FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.94 million, death toll at 567,357

By Lynx Insight Service July 13 (Reuters) - More than 12.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 567,357​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 135,039 3,319,579 4.13 Brazil 72,100 1,864,681 3.44 India 22,674 849,553 0.17 Russia 11,335 727,162 0.78 Peru 11,870 326,326 3.71 United Kingdom 44,819 321,057 6.74 Chile 6,979 315,041 3.73 Mexico 34,730 295,268 2.75 South Africa 4,079 276,242 0.71 Spain 28,403 271,762 6.07 Iran 12,829 257,303 1.57 Pakistan 5,197 248,872 0.24 Italy 34,954 243,061 5.79 Saudi Arabia 2,223 232,259 0.66 Turkey 5,363 212,993 0.65 France 30,004 205,898 4.48 Germany 9,034 198,559 1.09 Bangladesh 2,352 183,795 0.15 Colombia 5,307 150,445 1.07 Canada 8,783 107,590 2.37 Qatar 147 103,598 0.53 Argentina 1,845 100,166 0.41 Mainland China 4,634 83,594 0.03 Egypt 3,858 82,070 0.39 Iraq 3,150 77,506 0.82 Indonesia 3,606 75,699 0.13 Sweden 5,526 74,898 5.43 Ecuador 5,047 67,870 2.95 Belarus 464 64,932 0.49 Belgium 9,781 62,357 8.55 Kazakhstan 264 58,253 0.14 Oman 257 56,015 0.53 Kuwait 390 54,894 0.94 United Arab Emirates 333 54,854 0.35 Philippines 1,372 54,222 0.13 Ukraine 1,383 53,521 0.31 Netherlands 6,136 50,840 3.56 Bolivia 1,754 47,200 1.54 Portugal 1,660 46,512 1.61 Singapore 26 45,961 0.05 Panama 909 45,633 2.18 Dominican Republic 897 44,532 0.84 Israel 362 38,670 0.41 Poland 1,571 37,891 0.41 Afghanistan 1,010 34,451 0.27 Bahrain 108 32,941 0.69 Switzerland 1,686 32,883 1.98 Romania 1,884 32,535 0.97 Nigeria 724 31,987 0.04 Armenia 546 30,903 1.85 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.