FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.5 million, death toll at 580,836

By Lynx Insight Service July 15 (Reuters) - More than 13.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 580,836​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 136,368 3,450,088 4.17 Brazil 75,366 1,966,748 3.6 India 24,309 936,181 0.18 Russia 11,770 746,369 0.81 Peru 12,417 337,724 3.88 United Kingdom 45,053 322,523 6.78 Chile 7,186 321,205 3.84 Mexico 36,327 311,486 2.88 South Africa 4,346 298,292 0.75 Spain 28,413 275,348 6.07 Iran 13,410 264,561 1.64 Pakistan 5,386 255,769 0.25 Italy 34,997 243,506 5.79 Saudi Arabia 2,325 240,474 0.69 Turkey 5,402 214,993 0.66 France 30,029 207,523 4.48 Germany 9,057 199,336 1.09 Bangladesh 2,457 193,590 0.15 Colombia 5,625 159,898 1.13 Canada 8,798 108,487 2.37 Argentina 1,968 106,910 0.44 Qatar 151 104,983 0.54 Egypt 4,008 83,930 0.41 Iraq 3,432 83,867 0.89 Mainland China 4,634 83,611 0.03 Indonesia 3,797 80,094 0.14 Sweden 5,572 76,492 5.48 Ecuador 5,158 70,329 3.02 Belarus 480 65,443 0.51 Kazakhstan 375 63,514 0.21 Belgium 9,788 62,782 8.56 Oman 281 61,247 0.58 Philippines 1,614 58,850 0.15 Kuwait 399 56,877 0.96 Ukraine 1,427 55,607 0.32 United Arab Emirates 335 55,573 0.35 Netherlands 6,137 51,146 3.56 Bolivia 1,898 50,867 1.67 Panama 960 48,096 2.3 Dominican Republic 929 47,671 0.87 Portugal 1,676 47,426 1.63 Singapore 26 46,879 0.05 Israel 375 42,813 0.42 Poland 1,594 38,721 0.42 Afghanistan 1,094 34,984 0.29 Bahrain 111 34,078 0.71 Romania 1,952 33,953 1 Nigeria 754 33,616 0.04 Switzerland 1,688 33,148 1.98 Armenia 592 33,005 2.01 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.