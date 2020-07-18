FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.91 million, death toll at 590,246

By Lynx Insight Service July 17 (Reuters) - More than 13.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 590,246​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 138,290 3,595,660 4.23 Brazil 76,688 2,012,151 3.66 India 25,602 1,003,832 0.19 Russia 12,123 759,203 0.84 Peru 12,615 341,586 3.94 South Africa 4,669 324,221 0.81 Mexico 37,574 324,041 2.98 Chile 7,290 323,680 3.89 United Kingdom 45,119 323,165 6.79 Spain 28,416 276,709 6.07 Iran 13,791 269,440 1.69 Pakistan 5,475 259,999 0.26 Italy 35,017 243,736 5.8 Saudi Arabia 2,370 243,238 0.7 Turkey 5,440 216,873 0.66 France 30,138 208,776 4.5 Germany 9,051 200,303 1.09 Bangladesh 2,496 196,323 0.15 Colombia 6,029 173,206 1.21 Argentina 2,112 114,784 0.47 Canada 8,827 109,265 2.38 Qatar 153 105,898 0.55 Iraq 3,522 86,148 0.92 Egypt 4,120 85,771 0.42 Mainland China 4,634 83,622 0.03 Indonesia 3,873 81,668 0.14 Sweden 5,619 77,281 5.52 Ecuador 5,207 71,365 3.05 Kazakhstan 375 66,895 0.21 Belarus 491 65,782 0.52 Oman 298 64,193 0.62 Belgium 9,795 63,238 8.57 Philippines 1,643 61,266 0.15 Kuwait 404 58,221 0.98 Ukraine 1,456 57,264 0.33 United Arab Emirates 337 56,422 0.35 Bolivia 1,984 54,156 1.75 Netherlands 6,138 51,454 3.56 Panama 1,000 50,373 2.39 Dominican Republic 941 48,743 0.89 Portugal 1,679 47,765 1.63 Singapore 27 47,127 0.05 Israel 380 44,714 0.43 Poland 1,612 39,407 0.42 Romania 1,988 35,802 1.02 Afghanistan 1,147 35,229 0.31 Bahrain 121 35,084 0.77 Nigeria 769 34,854 0.04 Armenia 620 34,001 2.1 Switzerland 1,688 33,382 1.98 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.