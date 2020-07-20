FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.38 million, death toll at 601,961

By Lynx Insight Service WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - More than 14.38 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 601,961​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 139,995 3,727,928 4.29 Brazil 78,772 2,074,860 3.76 India 26,816 1,077,618 0.2 Russia 12,342 771,546 0.85 South Africa 4,948 350,879 0.86 Peru 12,998 349,500 4.06 Mexico 38,888 338,913 3.08 Chile 8,445 328,705 4.51 United Kingdom 45,273 324,679 6.81 Spain 28,420 278,109 6.07 Iran 14,188 273,788 1.73 Pakistan 5,568 263,496 0.26 Saudi Arabia 2,486 250,920 0.74 Italy 35,042 244,216 5.8 Turkey 5,475 218,717 0.67 France 30,152 209,612 4.5 Bangladesh 2,618 204,525 0.16 Germany 9,058 201,375 1.09 Colombia 6,516 190,700 1.31 Argentina 2,220 122,524 0.5 Canada 8,848 110,000 2.39 Qatar 157 106,648 0.56 Iraq 3,691 90,220 0.96 Egypt 4,251 87,172 0.43 Indonesia 4,143 86,521 0.15 Mainland China 4,634 83,660 0.03 Sweden 5,619 77,281 5.52 Ecuador 5,282 73,382 3.09 Kazakhstan 375 70,339 0.21 Philippines 1,831 67,456 0.17 Oman 318 66,661 0.66 Belarus 499 66,095 0.53 Belgium 9,800 63,706 8.57 Kuwait 408 59,204 0.99 Ukraine 1,485 58,842 0.33 Bolivia 2,106 58,138 1.85 United Arab Emirates 339 56,922 0.35 Dominican Republic 981 52,855 0.92 Panama 1,071 52,261 2.56 Netherlands 6,138 51,454 3.56 Israel 401 49,365 0.45 Portugal 1,689 48,636 1.64 Singapore 27 47,913 0.05 Poland 1,618 40,104 0.43 Guatemala 1,449 38,042 0.84 Romania 2,026 37,458 1.04 Bahrain 124 36,004 0.79 Afghanistan 1,181 35,475 0.32 Nigeria 772 35,454 0.04 Armenia 620 34,001 2.1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.