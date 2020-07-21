FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.61 million, death toll at 606,979

By Lynx Insight Service July 20 (Reuters) - More than 14.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 606,979​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 140,401 3,789,999 4.3 Brazil 79,488 2,098,389 3.79 India 27,497 1,118,043 0.2 Russia 12,427 777,486 0.86 South Africa 5,033 364,328 0.87 Peru 13,187 353,590 4.12 Mexico 39,184 344,224 3.11 Chile 8,633 332,886 4.61 United Kingdom 45,312 325,985 6.82 Spain 28,420 278,109 6.07 Iran 14,405 276,202 1.76 Pakistan 5,599 265,083 0.26 Saudi Arabia 2,523 253,349 0.75 Italy 35,058 244,624 5.8 Turkey 5,491 219,641 0.67 France 30,152 209,612 4.5 Bangladesh 2,668 207,453 0.17 Germany 9,061 201,812 1.09 Colombia 6,736 197,278 1.36 Argentina 2,260 126,755 0.51 Canada 8,852 110,339 2.39 Qatar 159 107,037 0.57 Iraq 3,869 94,693 1.01 Indonesia 4,239 88,214 0.16 Egypt 4,302 87,775 0.44 Mainland China 4,634 83,682 0.03 Sweden 5,639 78,048 5.54 Ecuador 5,313 74,013 3.11 Kazakhstan 585 71,838 0.32 Philippines 1,835 68,898 0.17 Oman 326 68,400 0.68 Belarus 503 66,213 0.53 Belgium 9,800 63,893 8.57 Kuwait 408 59,763 0.99 Bolivia 2,151 59,582 1.89 Ukraine 1,498 59,493 0.34 United Arab Emirates 340 57,193 0.35 Dominican Republic 993 53,956 0.93 Panama 1,096 53,468 2.62 Netherlands 6,138 51,910 3.56 Israel 415 50,714 0.47 Portugal 1,691 48,771 1.64 Singapore 27 48,036 0.05 Poland 1,627 40,383 0.43 Guatemala 1,485 38,677 0.86 Romania 2,038 38,139 1.05 Nigeria 789 36,663 0.04 Bahrain 126 36,422 0.8 Afghanistan 1,181 35,503 0.32 Armenia 650 34,981 2.2 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.