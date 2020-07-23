FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.01 million, death toll at 616,276

By Lynx Insight Service July 22 (Reuters) - More than 15.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 616,276​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 142,033 3,916,922 4.35 Brazil 81,487 2,159,654 3.89 India 28,732 1,192,915 0.21 Russia 12,580 783,328 0.87 South Africa 5,368 381,798 0.93 Peru 13,579 362,087 4.24 Mexico 40,400 356,255 3.2 Chile 8,677 334,685 4.63 United Kingdom 45,422 326,430 6.83 Spain 28,424 284,048 6.07 Iran 14,634 278,827 1.79 Pakistan 5,677 267,428 0.27 Saudi Arabia 2,557 255,825 0.76 Italy 35,073 244,752 5.8 Turkey 5,526 221,500 0.67 France 30,165 212,186 4.5 Colombia 7,166 211,038 1.44 Bangladesh 2,709 210,510 0.17 Germany 9,064 202,228 1.09 Argentina 2,490 136,118 0.56 Canada 8,862 111,698 2.39 Qatar 160 107,430 0.58 Iraq 3,950 97,159 1.03 Indonesia 4,320 89,869 0.16 Egypt 4,399 89,078 0.45 Mainland China 4,634 83,707 0.03 Sweden 5,646 78,166 5.55 Ecuador 5,366 76,217 3.14 Kazakhstan 585 75,153 0.32 Philippines 1,837 70,764 0.17 Oman 337 69,887 0.7 Belarus 507 66,348 0.53 Belgium 9,805 64,094 8.58 Bolivia 2,273 62,357 2 Kuwait 412 60,434 1 Ukraine 1,518 60,166 0.34 United Arab Emirates 341 57,498 0.35 Panama 1,159 55,153 2.77 Dominican Republic 999 54,797 0.94 Netherlands 6,138 52,073 3.56 Israel 415 50,714 0.47 Portugal 1,697 48,898 1.65 Singapore 27 48,435 0.05 Poland 1,636 40,782 0.43 Guatemala 1,531 40,029 0.89 Romania 2,074 39,133 1.07 Bahrain 129 37,316 0.82 Nigeria 801 37,225 0.04 Afghanistan 1,186 35,615 0.32 Honduras 988 35,345 1.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.