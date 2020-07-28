FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.5 million, death toll at 653,095

By Lynx Insight Service July 28 (Reuters) - More than 16.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 653,095​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 148,446 4,310,658 4.54 Brazil 87,618 2,442,375 4.18 India 32,771 1,435,453 0.24 Russia 13,354 818,120 0.92 South Africa 6,769 445,433 1.17 Mexico 44,022 395,489 3.49 Peru 18,418 389,717 5.76 Chile 9,187 347,923 4.91 United Kingdom 45,759 330,735 6.89 Spain 28,434 296,636 6.08 Iran 15,912 293,606 1.95 Pakistan 5,842 274,289 0.28 Saudi Arabia 2,760 268,934 0.82 Colombia 8,777 257,101 1.77 Italy 35,112 246,286 5.81 Turkey 5,630 227,019 0.68 Bangladesh 2,965 226,225 0.18 France 30,192 215,376 4.51 Germany 9,091 205,596 1.1 Argentina 3,060 167,416 0.69 Canada 8,901 114,598 2.4 Iraq 4,458 112,585 1.16 Qatar 165 109,597 0.59 Indonesia 4,838 100,303 0.18 Egypt 4,606 92,062 0.47 Mainland China 4,634 83,891 0.03 Kazakhstan 585 83,122 0.32 Philippines 1,945 82,040 0.18 Ecuador 5,532 81,161 3.24 Sweden 5,700 79,395 5.6 Oman 393 77,058 0.81 Bolivia 2,647 71,181 2.33 Belarus 538 67,251 0.57 Belgium 9,821 66,026 8.59 Ukraine 1,616 65,656 0.36 Kuwait 438 64,379 1.06 Dominican Republic 1,083 64,156 1.02 Israel 455 63,581 0.51 Panama 1,322 61,442 3.17 United Arab Emirates 345 59,177 0.36 Netherlands 6,139 53,151 3.56 Singapore 27 50,839 0.05 Portugal 1,719 50,299 1.67 Romania 2,206 45,902 1.13 Guatemala 1,761 45,309 1.02 Poland 1,676 43,402 0.44 Nigeria 858 40,532 0.04 Honduras 1,166 39,741 1.22 Bahrain 140 39,131 0.89 Armenia 711 37,390 2.41 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 07:50 GMT.