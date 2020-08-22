FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.85 million, death toll at 793,983

By Lynx Insight Service TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - More than 22.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 793,983​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 174,254 5,591,513 5.33 Brazil 112,304 3,501,975 5.36 India 54,849 2,905,823 0.41 Russia 16,189 946,976 1.12 South Africa 12,618 599,940 2.18 Peru 27,034 562,977 8.29 Mexico 59,086 543,806 4.68 Colombia 16,183 513,719 3.26 Spain 28,838 403,908 6.16 Chile 10,723 393,803 5.73 Iran 20,376 354,764 2.49 United Kingdom 41,405 353,885 6.23 Argentina 6,209 320,884 1.4 Saudi Arabia 3,580 305,186 1.06 Pakistan 6,219 291,588 0.29 Bangladesh 3,861 290,360 0.24 France 30,503 269,244 4.55 Italy 35,427 257,065 5.86 Turkey 6,080 255,723 0.74 Germany 9,231 230,502 1.11 Iraq 6,283 197,085 1.63 Philippines 2,940 182,365 0.28 Indonesia 6,500 149,408 0.24 Canada 9,054 123,873 2.44 Ecuador 6,200 118,508 3.63 Qatar 193 116,481 0.69 Bolivia 4,305 106,065 3.79 Kazakhstan 1,415 104,071 0.77 Israel 809 100,716 0.91 Ukraine 2,207 100,643 0.49 Egypt 5,212 97,025 0.53 Dominican Republic 1,533 89,867 1.44 Sweden 5,810 86,068 5.71 Mainland China 4,634 84,917 0.03 Panama 1,844 83,855 4.41 Oman 609 83,769 1.26 Belgium 9,976 80,178 8.73 Kuwait 511 79,269 1.24 Romania 3,196 76,355 1.64 Belarus 632 70,111 0.67 Guatemala 2,532 66,941 1.47 United Arab Emirates 370 66,193 0.38 Netherlands 6,167 65,082 3.58 Japan 1,188 61,778 0.09 Poland 1,938 60,281 0.51 Singapore 27 56,216 0.05 Portugal 1,792 55,211 1.74 Honduras 1,619 52,819 1.69 Nigeria 992 50,964 0.05 Morocco 817 49,247 0.23 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT. (Editing by William Mallard)