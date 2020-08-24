FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.31 million, death toll at 805,075

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 24 (Reuters) - More than 23.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 805,075​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 176,355 5,685,990 5.4 Brazil 114,250 3,582,362 5.45 India 56,706 3,044,940 0.42 Russia 16,310 951,897 1.13 South Africa 12,987 607,045 2.25 Peru 27,453 585,236 8.41 Mexico 60,254 556,216 4.77 Colombia 16,968 533,103 3.42 Spain 28,838 407,879 6.16 Chile 10,792 395,729 5.76 Iran 20,502 356,792 2.51 United Kingdom 41,405 353,885 6.23 Argentina 6,848 336,802 1.54 Saudi Arabia 3,619 306,370 1.07 Bangladesh 3,941 294,598 0.24 Pakistan 6,235 292,765 0.29 France 30,503 269,244 4.55 Italy 35,430 258,136 5.86 Turkey 6,080 255,723 0.74 Germany 9,331 230,502 1.13 Iraq 6,283 197,085 1.63 Philippines 2,998 189,601 0.28 Indonesia 6,594 151,498 0.25 Canada 9,071 124,629 2.45 Ecuador 6,277 120,089 3.67 Qatar 193 116,765 0.69 Bolivia 4,442 108,427 3.91 Kazakhstan 1,415 104,543 0.77 Ukraine 2,244 102,971 0.5 Israel 819 100,716 0.92 Egypt 5,243 97,237 0.53 Dominican Republic 1,567 91,161 1.47 Panama 1,878 86,907 4.5 Sweden 5,810 86,068 5.71 Mainland China 4,634 84,951 0.03 Oman 609 83,769 1.26 Belgium 9,985 80,894 8.73 Kuwait 513 79,957 1.24 Romania 3,233 77,544 1.66 Belarus 637 70,285 0.67 Guatemala 2,580 67,856 1.5 United Arab Emirates 372 66,617 0.39 Netherlands 6,200 65,590 3.6 Japan 1,203 63,503 0.1 Poland 1,951 61,181 0.51 Singapore 27 56,266 0.05 Portugal 1,794 55,452 1.74 Honduras 1,643 53,983 1.71 Nigeria 997 51,905 0.05 Morocco 817 49,247 0.23 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.