FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.5 million, death toll at 808,476

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 24 (Reuters) - More than 23.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 808,476​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 176,814 5,718,724 5.41 Brazil 114,744 3,605,783 5.48 India 57,542 3,106,348 0.43 Russia 16,383 956,749 1.13 South Africa 13,059 609,773 2.26 Peru 27,663 594,326 8.48 Mexico 60,480 560,164 4.79 Colombia 17,316 541,147 3.49 Spain 28,838 407,879 6.16 Chile 10,852 397,671 5.79 Iran 20,502 356,792 2.51 United Kingdom 41,429 356,214 6.23 Argentina 6,985 342,154 1.57 Saudi Arabia 3,619 307,479 1.07 Bangladesh 3,941 294,598 0.24 Pakistan 6,244 293,261 0.29 France 30,503 269,244 4.55 Italy 35,437 259,345 5.86 Turkey 6,121 258,249 0.74 Germany 9,269 232,864 1.12 Iraq 6,283 197,085 1.63 Philippines 2,998 189,601 0.28 Indonesia 6,594 151,498 0.25 Canada 9,073 124,896 2.45 Ecuador 6,310 120,769 3.69 Qatar 193 116,765 0.69 Bolivia 4,509 109,149 3.97 Ukraine 2,271 104,958 0.51 Kazakhstan 1,415 104,718 0.77 Israel 819 100,716 0.92 Egypt 5,243 97,237 0.53 Dominican Republic 1,567 91,161 1.47 Panama 1,892 88,327 4.53 Sweden 5,810 86,068 5.71 Mainland China 4,634 84,967 0.03 Oman 609 83,769 1.26 Belgium 9,988 81,468 8.74 Kuwait 513 79,957 1.24 Romania 3,272 78,505 1.68 Belarus 642 70,468 0.68 Guatemala 2,594 68,188 1.5 United Arab Emirates 375 67,007 0.39 Netherlands 6,200 66,554 3.6 Japan 1,203 63,503 0.1 Poland 1,955 61,762 0.51 Singapore 27 56,353 0.05 Portugal 1,796 55,597 1.75 Honduras 1,654 54,511 1.73 Morocco 888 52,349 0.25 Nigeria 997 51,905 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.