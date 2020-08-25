FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.57 million, death toll at 809,569

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 24 (Reuters) - More than 23.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 809,569​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 176,814 5,718,724 5.41 Brazil 114,744 3,605,783 5.48 India 57,542 3,106,348 0.43 Russia 16,448 961,493 1.14 South Africa 13,059 609,773 2.26 Peru 27,663 594,326 8.48 Mexico 60,480 560,164 4.79 Colombia 17,316 541,147 3.49 Spain 28,872 409,939 6.17 Chile 10,916 399,568 5.83 Iran 20,776 361,150 2.54 United Kingdom 41,433 357,067 6.23 Argentina 6,985 342,154 1.57 Saudi Arabia 3,661 308,654 1.09 Bangladesh 3,983 297,083 0.25 Pakistan 6,244 293,261 0.29 France 30,528 279,698 4.56 Italy 35,441 260,298 5.87 Turkey 6,139 259,692 0.75 Germany 9,240 233,711 1.11 Iraq 6,519 207,985 1.7 Philippines 3,010 194,252 0.28 Indonesia 6,759 155,412 0.25 Canada 9,073 124,896 2.45 Qatar 194 117,266 0.7 Bolivia 4,509 109,149 3.97 Ecuador 6,322 108,289 3.7 Ukraine 2,293 106,757 0.51 Kazakhstan 1,415 104,718 0.77 Israel 839 103,274 0.94 Egypt 5,262 97,340 0.53 Dominican Republic 1,573 91,608 1.48 Panama 1,892 88,327 4.53 Sweden 5,813 86,721 5.71 Mainland China 4,634 84,967 0.03 Oman 637 84,509 1.32 Belgium 9,992 81,936 8.74 Kuwait 518 80,960 1.25 Romania 3,309 79,330 1.7 Belarus 646 70,645 0.68 Guatemala 2,611 68,533 1.51 United Arab Emirates 376 67,282 0.39 Netherlands 6,200 67,128 3.6 Japan 1,216 63,996 0.1 Poland 1,960 62,310 0.52 Singapore 27 56,404 0.05 Portugal 1,801 55,720 1.75 Honduras 1,654 54,511 1.73 Morocco 920 53,252 0.26 Nigeria 1,002 52,227 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.