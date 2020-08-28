FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.33 million, death toll at 826,948

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 27 (Reuters) - More than 24.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 826,948​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 179,725 5,839,682 5.5 Brazil 117,666 3,717,156 5.62 India 60,472 3,310,234 0.45 Russia 16,804 975,576 1.16 South Africa 13,628 618,286 2.36 Peru 28,124 613,378 8.62 Mexico 62,076 573,888 4.92 Colombia 18,184 572,270 3.66 Spain 28,996 447,361 6.2 Chile 11,072 404,084 5.91 Argentina 7,839 370,188 1.76 Iran 21,137 367,796 2.58 United Kingdom 41,477 360,821 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,785 311,855 1.12 Bangladesh 4,082 302,147 0.25 Pakistan 6,274 294,638 0.3 France 30,576 294,057 4.57 Turkey 6,209 263,998 0.75 Italy 35,463 263,949 5.87 Germany 9,255 238,180 1.12 Iraq 6,740 219,435 1.75 Philippines 3,234 205,581 0.3 Indonesia 7,064 162,884 0.26 Canada 9,094 126,417 2.45 Qatar 195 117,988 0.7 Bolivia 4,726 112,094 4.16 Ukraine 2,403 112,059 0.54 Ecuador 6,471 111,219 3.79 Israel 877 109,039 0.99 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,243 0.83 Egypt 5,317 97,825 0.54 Dominican Republic 1,630 92,964 1.53 Panama 1,932 89,433 4.63 Sweden 5,820 87,072 5.72 Oman 650 85,005 1.35 Mainland China 4,634 85,004 0.03 Romania 3,459 83,150 1.78 Belgium 9,879 83,030 8.64 Kuwait 522 82,945 1.26 Guatemala 2,685 71,856 1.56 Belarus 662 71,165 0.7 Netherlands 6,232 68,624 3.62 United Arab Emirates 378 68,511 0.39 Japan 1,254 66,481 0.1 Poland 2,010 64,689 0.53 Morocco 1,011 57,085 0.28 Portugal 1,809 56,671 1.76 Honduras 1,747 56,649 1.82 Singapore 27 56,572 0.05 Nigeria 1,010 53,021 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.