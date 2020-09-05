FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.58 million, death toll at 872,903

By Lynx Insight Service TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - More than 26.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 872,903​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 187,791 6,215,995 5.75 Brazil 125,502 4,091,801 5.99 India 68,472 3,936,747 0.51 Russia 17,649 1,015,105 1.22 Peru 29,405 670,145 9.01 Colombia 20,888 650,062 4.21 South Africa 14,678 635,078 2.54 Mexico 66,851 623,090 5.3 Spain 29,418 516,843 6.29 Argentina 9,623 461,882 2.16 Chile 11,494 418,424 6.14 Iran 22,044 382,772 2.69 United Kingdom 41,537 372,804 6.25 France 30,724 343,258 4.59 Saudi Arabia 4,015 319,141 1.19 Bangladesh 4,351 317,528 0.27 Pakistan 6,335 297,512 0.3 Turkey 6,564 276,555 0.8 Italy 35,518 274,644 5.88 Germany 9,291 247,415 1.12 Iraq 7,275 247,039 1.89 Philippines 3,737 232,072 0.35 Indonesia 7,832 187,537 0.29 Canada 9,141 131,124 2.47 Ukraine 2,761 130,951 0.62 Israel 976 122,779 1.1 Qatar 201 119,637 0.72 Bolivia 5,343 119,580 4.71 Ecuador 6,674 117,175 3.91 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,121 0.87 Egypt 5,495 99,582 0.56 Dominican Republic 1,801 96,629 1.69 Panama 2,063 95,596 4.94 Romania 3,812 92,595 1.96 Kuwait 537 88,243 1.3 Belgium 9,899 86,544 8.66 Oman 705 86,380 1.46 Mainland China 4,634 85,102 0.03 Sweden 5,835 84,985 5.73 Guatemala 2,804 76,358 1.63 Netherlands 6,235 73,208 3.62 United Arab Emirates 387 72,766 0.4 Belarus 701 72,485 0.74 Japan 1,365 71,705 0.11 Poland 2,092 69,129 0.55 Morocco 1,184 63,781 0.33 Honduras 1,954 63,158 2.04 Portugal 1,833 59,457 1.78 Singapore 27 56,949 0.05 Nigeria 1,048 54,587 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT. (Editing by William Mallard)