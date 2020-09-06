FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.75 million, death toll at 875,419

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 5 (Reuters) - More than 26.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 875,419​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of the coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 187,833 6,217,652 5.75 Brazil 125,502 4,091,801 5.99 India 69,561 4,023,179 0.51 Russia 17,759 1,020,310 1.23 Peru 29,554 676,848 9.06 Colombia 20,888 650,062 4.21 South Africa 14,678 635,078 2.54 Mexico 66,851 623,090 5.3 Spain 29,418 516,843 6.29 Argentina 9,623 461,882 2.16 Chile 11,494 418,424 6.14 Iran 22,154 384,666 2.71 United Kingdom 41,549 374,617 6.25 France 30,724 343,258 4.59 Bangladesh 4,412 321,615 0.27 Saudi Arabia 4,049 319,932 1.2 Pakistan 6,340 298,025 0.3 Turkey 6,620 278,228 0.8 Italy 35,534 276,338 5.88 Iraq 7,422 256,719 1.93 Germany 9,292 248,304 1.12 Philippines 3,790 234,570 0.36 Indonesia 7,940 190,665 0.3 Ukraine 2,811 133,787 0.63 Canada 9,141 131,124 2.47 Israel 1,007 128,768 1.13 Qatar 199 119,637 0.72 Bolivia 5,343 119,580 4.71 Ecuador 6,674 117,175 3.91 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,225 0.87 Egypt 5,495 99,582 0.56 Dominican Republic 1,840 98,776 1.73 Panama 2,063 95,596 4.94 Romania 3,850 93,864 1.98 Kuwait 540 88,963 1.31 Belgium 9,901 87,174 8.66 Oman 705 86,380 1.46 Mainland China 4,634 85,112 0.03 Sweden 5,835 84,985 5.73 Guatemala 2,825 77,040 1.64 Netherlands 6,235 73,862 3.62 United Arab Emirates 388 73,471 0.4 Belarus 705 72,663 0.74 Japan 1,374 72,297 0.11 Poland 2,113 70,387 0.56 Morocco 1,292 68,605 0.36 Honduras 1,984 63,798 2.07 Portugal 1,833 59,457 1.78 Singapore 27 57,023 0.05 Ethiopia 880 56,516 0.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.