FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.57 million, death toll at 895,990

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 9 (Reuters) - More than 27.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 895,990​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 189,714 6,342,677 5.81 India 72,775 4,280,422 0.54 Brazil 127,464 4,162,073 6.09 Russia 17,993 1,035,789 1.25 Peru 29,976 691,575 9.19 Colombia 21,817 679,513 4.39 Mexico 68,484 642,860 5.43 South Africa 15,086 640,441 2.61 Spain 29,594 552,367 6.32 Argentina 10,405 500,034 2.34 Chile 11,682 425,537 6.24 Iran 22,542 391,112 2.76 United Kingdom 41,584 382,973 6.26 France 30,764 369,050 4.59 Bangladesh 4,552 329,251 0.28 Saudi Arabia 4,137 322,237 1.23 Pakistan 6,350 299,233 0.3 Turkey 6,782 283,270 0.82 Italy 35,563 280,153 5.89 Iraq 7,657 269,578 1.99 Germany 9,302 252,793 1.12 Philippines 3,916 241,987 0.37 Indonesia 8,230 200,035 0.31 Ukraine 2,934 140,479 0.66 Israel 1,022 135,288 1.15 Canada 9,153 133,748 2.47 Bolivia 7,097 122,308 6.25 Qatar 205 120,579 0.74 Ecuador 10,627 119,713 6.22 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,425 0.87 Dominican Republic 1,889 100,131 1.78 Egypt 5,541 100,041 0.56 Panama 2,107 98,407 5.04 Romania 3,967 97,033 2.04 Kuwait 548 91,244 1.32 Belgium 9,909 88,869 8.67 Oman 742 87,590 1.54 Sweden 5,838 85,707 5.74 Mainland China 4,634 85,144 0.03 Guatemala 2,890 78,721 1.68 Netherlands 6,244 76,548 3.62 United Arab Emirates 391 75,098 0.41 Morocco 1,394 73,780 0.39 Japan 1,410 73,545 0.11 Belarus 721 73,208 0.76 Poland 2,136 71,526 0.56 Honduras 2,023 64,814 2.11 Portugal 1,846 60,895 1.8 Ethiopia 933 59,648 0.09 Singapore 27 57,132 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.