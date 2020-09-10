FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.85 million, death toll at 902,216

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 10 (Reuters) - More than 27.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 902,216​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 190,869 6,376,425 5.84 India 73,890 4,370,128 0.55 Brazil 128,539 4,197,889 6.14 Russia 18,135 1,041,007 1.26 Peru 30,236 702,776 9.27 Colombia 22,053 686,856 4.44 Mexico 69,095 647,507 5.48 South Africa 15,168 642,431 2.63 Spain 29,628 561,233 6.33 Argentina 10,658 512,293 2.4 Chile 11,702 427,019 6.25 Iran 22,669 393,425 2.77 United Kingdom 41,594 385,632 6.26 France 30,794 377,627 4.6 Bangladesh 4,593 331,078 0.28 Saudi Arabia 4,165 323,012 1.24 Pakistan 6,359 299,659 0.3 Turkey 6,837 284,943 0.83 Italy 35,577 281,583 5.89 Iraq 7,732 273,821 2.01 Germany 9,306 254,391 1.12 Philippines 3,986 245,143 0.37 Indonesia 8,336 203,342 0.31 Ukraine 2,979 142,990 0.67 Israel 1,044 139,013 1.18 Canada 9,155 134,294 2.47 Bolivia 7,097 122,308 6.25 Ecuador 10,701 121,122 6.26 Qatar 205 120,846 0.74 Kazakhstan 1,634 106,498 0.89 Dominican Republic 1,914 100,937 1.8 Egypt 5,560 100,228 0.56 Panama 2,116 99,042 5.07 Romania 4,018 98,304 2.06 Kuwait 552 92,082 1.33 Belgium 9,912 89,141 8.67 Oman 751 87,939 1.56 Sweden 5,842 85,389 5.74 Mainland China 4,634 85,146 0.03 Guatemala 2,897 79,622 1.68 Morocco 1,453 77,878 0.4 Netherlands 6,246 77,688 3.62 United Arab Emirates 393 75,981 0.41 Japan 1,425 74,049 0.11 Belarus 726 73,402 0.77 Poland 2,147 71,947 0.57 Honduras 2,034 65,218 2.12 Ethiopia 966 61,700 0.09 Portugal 1,849 61,541 1.8 Singapore 27 57,207 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:31 GMT.