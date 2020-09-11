FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.25 million, death toll at 909,363

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 11 (Reuters) - More than 28.25 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 909,363​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 191,916 6,414,609 5.87 India 76,271 4,562,414 0.56 Brazil 129,522 4,238,446 6.18 Russia 18,365 1,051,874 1.27 Peru 30,344 710,067 9.3 Colombia 22,275 694,669 4.49 Mexico 69,649 652,364 5.52 South Africa 15,265 644,438 2.64 Spain 29,699 571,997 6.35 Argentina 10,907 524,198 2.45 Chile 11,781 428,658 6.29 Iran 22,798 395,488 2.79 United Kingdom 41,608 388,551 6.26 France 30,813 387,470 4.6 Bangladesh 4,634 332,970 0.29 Saudi Arabia 4,189 323,720 1.24 Pakistan 6,365 299,855 0.3 Turkey 6,895 286,455 0.84 Italy 35,587 283,180 5.89 Iraq 7,814 278,418 2.03 Germany 9,311 255,689 1.12 Philippines 4,066 248,947 0.38 Indonesia 8,456 207,203 0.32 Ukraine 3,023 145,572 0.68 Israel 1,055 143,049 1.19 Canada 9,163 134,924 2.47 Bolivia 7,146 123,345 6.29 Ecuador 10,749 122,162 6.29 Qatar 205 121,052 0.74 Kazakhstan 1,634 106,584 0.89 Dominican Republic 1,937 101,716 1.82 Egypt 5,577 100,403 0.57 Panama 2,127 99,715 5.09 Romania 4,065 99,684 2.09 Kuwait 556 92,822 1.34 Belgium 9,917 89,691 8.67 Oman 762 88,337 1.58 Sweden 5,843 86,194 5.74 Mainland China 4,634 85,153 0.03 Guatemala 2,918 80,306 1.69 Netherlands 6,249 78,511 3.63 Morocco 1,453 77,878 0.4 United Arab Emirates 398 76,911 0.41 Japan 1,432 74,755 0.11 Belarus 732 73,591 0.77 Poland 2,159 72,453 0.57 Honduras 2,049 65,802 2.14 Portugal 1,852 62,126 1.8 Ethiopia 966 61,700 0.09 Bahrain 207 58,207 1.32 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.