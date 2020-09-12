FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.32 million, death toll at 910,255

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 11 (Reuters) - More than 28.32 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 910,255​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 191,916 6,414,694 5.87 India 76,271 4,562,414 0.56 Brazil 129,522 4,238,446 6.18 Russia 18,365 1,051,874 1.27 Peru 30,344 710,067 9.3 Colombia 22,275 694,669 4.49 Mexico 69,649 652,364 5.52 South Africa 15,265 644,438 2.64 Spain 29,747 584,180 6.36 Argentina 10,907 524,198 2.45 Chile 11,781 428,658 6.29 Iran 22,913 397,801 2.8 United Kingdom 41,614 392,090 6.26 France 30,813 387,470 4.6 Bangladesh 4,634 332,970 0.29 Saudi Arabia 4,213 324,407 1.25 Pakistan 6,365 299,855 0.3 Turkey 6,895 286,455 0.84 Italy 35,597 284,796 5.89 Iraq 7,881 282,672 2.05 Germany 9,311 256,140 1.12 Philippines 4,108 252,964 0.39 Indonesia 8,544 210,940 0.32 Ukraine 3,076 148,716 0.69 Israel 1,086 147,379 1.22 Canada 9,163 134,924 2.47 Bolivia 7,193 124,205 6.34 Ecuador 10,749 122,162 6.29 Qatar 205 121,287 0.74 Kazakhstan 1,634 106,661 0.89 Dominican Republic 1,941 102,232 1.83 Romania 4,100 101,075 2.11 Egypt 5,590 100,557 0.57 Panama 2,127 99,715 5.09 Kuwait 557 93,475 1.35 Belgium 9,917 90,568 8.67 Oman 762 88,337 1.58 Sweden 5,846 86,505 5.75 Mainland China 4,634 85,168 0.03 Guatemala 2,918 80,306 1.69 Netherlands 6,249 79,781 3.63 Morocco 1,491 79,767 0.41 United Arab Emirates 398 77,842 0.41 Japan 1,441 75,398 0.11 Belarus 738 73,784 0.78 Poland 2,169 73,047 0.57 Honduras 2,049 65,802 2.14 Portugal 1,855 62,813 1.8 Ethiopia 974 62,578 0.09 Bahrain 207 58,207 1.32 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:13 GMT.