FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.61 million, death toll at 916,097

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 12 (Reuters) - More than 28.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 916,097​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 193,054 6,461,709 5.91 India 77,472 4,659,984 0.57 Brazil 130,396 4,282,164 6.23 Russia 18,484 1,057,362 1.28 Peru 30,470 716,670 9.34 Colombia 22,518 702,093 4.54 Mexico 70,183 658,299 5.56 South Africa 15,378 646,398 2.66 Spain 29,747 584,180 6.36 Argentina 11,148 535,705 2.51 Chile 11,850 430,518 6.33 Iran 23,029 399,940 2.82 France 30,893 396,876 4.61 United Kingdom 41,614 392,090 6.26 Bangladesh 4,702 336,044 0.29 Saudi Arabia 4,213 324,407 1.25 Pakistan 6,373 300,955 0.3 Turkey 6,951 288,126 0.84 Italy 35,597 284,796 5.89 Iraq 7,881 282,672 2.05 Germany 9,317 258,274 1.12 Philippines 4,292 257,863 0.4 Indonesia 8,650 214,746 0.32 Ukraine 3,148 151,859 0.71 Israel 1,086 147,379 1.22 Canada 9,163 135,626 2.47 Bolivia 7,250 125,172 6.39 Ecuador 10,836 123,688 6.34 Qatar 205 121,523 0.74 Kazakhstan 1,634 106,729 0.89 Romania 4,127 102,386 2.12 Dominican Republic 1,941 102,232 1.83 Egypt 5,607 100,708 0.57 Panama 2,140 100,330 5.12 Kuwait 558 94,211 1.35 Belgium 9,919 91,537 8.68 Oman 762 88,337 1.58 Sweden 5,846 86,505 5.75 Mainland China 4,634 85,174 0.03 Netherlands 6,253 81,012 3.63 Guatemala 2,929 81,009 1.7 Morocco 1,491 79,767 0.41 United Arab Emirates 399 78,363 0.41 Japan 1,454 76,046 0.11 Belarus 744 73,975 0.78 Poland 2,182 73,650 0.57 Honduras 2,058 66,049 2.15 Ethiopia 986 63,367 0.09 Portugal 1,855 62,813 1.8 Bahrain 208 58,839 1.33 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing By Cynthia Osterman)