FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 29.27 million, death toll at 926,716

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 15 (Reuters) - More than 29.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 926,716​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 194,570 6,571,985 5.96 India 79,722 4,846,427 0.59 Brazil 132,006 4,345,610 6.3 Russia 18,635 1,068,320 1.29 Peru 30,812 733,860 9.44 Colombia 23,123 721,892 4.66 Mexico 71,049 671,716 5.63 South Africa 15,427 648,214 2.67 Spain 29,848 611,584 6.38 Argentina 11,667 565,446 2.62 Chile 12,013 436,433 6.41 France 30,950 420,778 4.62 Iran 23,313 404,648 2.85 United Kingdom 41,628 398,917 6.26 Bangladesh 4,759 339,332 0.29 Saudi Arabia 4,305 326,258 1.28 Pakistan 6,383 302,020 0.3 Iraq 8,086 294,478 2.1 Turkey 7,119 292,878 0.86 Italy 35,624 288,763 5.9 Philippines 4,371 261,216 0.41 Germany 9,322 260,502 1.12 Indonesia 8,841 221,523 0.33 Israel 1,126 156,823 1.27 Ukraine 3,211 156,797 0.72 Canada 9,179 138,010 2.48 Ecuador 10,922 127,867 6.39 Bolivia 7,394 127,619 6.51 Qatar 205 121,975 0.74 Kazakhstan 1,634 106,855 0.89 Romania 4,185 104,187 2.15 Dominican Republic 1,968 103,660 1.85 Panama 2,173 102,204 5.2 Egypt 5,648 101,009 0.57 Kuwait 563 95,472 1.36 Belgium 9,925 93,455 8.68 Oman 780 89,746 1.62 Morocco 1,578 86,686 0.44 Sweden 5,846 86,505 5.75 Mainland China 4,634 85,194 0.03 Netherlands 6,254 83,399 3.63 Guatemala 2,972 82,172 1.72 United Arab Emirates 399 79,780 0.41 Japan 1,460 76,486 0.12 Poland 2,203 74,529 0.58 Belarus 756 74,360 0.8 Honduras 2,079 67,789 2.17 Ethiopia 1,022 64,786 0.09 Portugal 1,871 64,596 1.82 Venezuela 494 61,569 0.17 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 05:23 GMT.