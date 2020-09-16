FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 29.52 million, death toll at 931,954

By Lynx Insight Service BENGALURU, Sept 16 (Reuters) - More than 29.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 931,954​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 195,718 6,609,377 5.99 India 80,776 4,930,236 0.6 Brazil 133,119 4,382,263 6.36 Russia 18,785 1,073,849 1.3 Peru 30,812 733,860 9.44 Colombia 23,288 728,590 4.69 Mexico 71,049 671,716 5.63 South Africa 15,641 651,521 2.71 Spain 30,004 603,167 6.41 Argentina 11,852 577,338 2.66 Chile 12,040 437,969 6.43 France 30,999 428,630 4.63 Iran 23,453 407,353 2.87 United Kingdom 41,664 404,643 6.27 Bangladesh 4,759 339,332 0.29 Saudi Arabia 4,338 326,930 1.29 Pakistan 6,389 302,424 0.3 Iraq 8,166 298,702 2.12 Turkey 7,186 294,620 0.87 Italy 35,633 289,990 5.9 Germany 9,334 262,766 1.13 Philippines 4,371 261,216 0.41 Indonesia 8,841 221,523 0.33 Israel 1,141 162,273 1.28 Ukraine 3,264 159,702 0.73 Canada 9,188 138,803 2.48 Ecuador 10,963 128,509 6.42 Bolivia 7,394 127,619 6.51 Qatar 208 122,214 0.75 Kazakhstan 1,634 106,920 0.89 Romania 4,236 105,298 2.18 Dominican Republic 1,984 104,110 1.87 Panama 2,187 102,832 5.24 Egypt 5,661 101,177 0.58 Kuwait 568 96,301 1.37 Belgium 9,927 94,306 8.68 Morocco 1,648 90,324 0.46 Oman 790 90,222 1.64 Sweden 5,851 87,345 5.75 Mainland China 4,634 85,202 0.03 Netherlands 6,258 84,778 3.63 Guatemala 2,984 82,684 1.73 United Arab Emirates 401 80,940 0.42 Japan 1,460 76,486 0.12 Poland 2,227 75,134 0.59 Belarus 761 74,552 0.8 Honduras 2,087 68,620 2.18 Ethiopia 1,035 65,486 0.09 Portugal 1,875 65,021 1.82 Venezuela 494 61,569 0.17 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.