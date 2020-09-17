FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 29.67 million, death toll at 935,010

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 16 (Reuters) - More than 29.67 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 935,010​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 195,724 6,609,427 5.99 India 82,066 5,020,359 0.61 Brazil 133,119 4,382,263 6.36 Russia 18,917 1,079,519 1.31 Peru 30,927 738,020 9.48 Colombia 23,288 728,590 4.69 Mexico 71,678 676,487 5.68 South Africa 15,641 653,444 2.71 Spain 30,004 614,360 6.41 Argentina 11,852 577,338 2.66 Chile 12,058 439,287 6.44 France 30,999 428,630 4.63 Iran 23,453 407,353 2.87 United Kingdom 41,664 404,643 6.27 Bangladesh 4,802 341,056 0.3 Saudi Arabia 4,338 326,930 1.29 Pakistan 6,393 303,089 0.3 Iraq 8,166 298,702 2.12 Turkey 7,186 294,620 0.87 Italy 35,633 289,990 5.9 Philippines 4,663 269,407 0.44 Germany 9,334 262,766 1.13 Indonesia 8,965 225,030 0.33 Ukraine 3,340 162,660 0.75 Israel 1,141 162,273 1.28 Canada 9,188 138,803 2.48 Ecuador 10,963 128,509 6.42 Bolivia 7,447 128,286 6.56 Qatar 208 122,214 0.75 Romania 4,285 107,011 2.2 Kazakhstan 1,671 106,984 0.91 Dominican Republic 2,009 105,521 1.89 Panama 2,187 102,832 5.24 Egypt 5,661 101,177 0.58 Kuwait 568 96,301 1.37 Belgium 9,930 94,795 8.69 Morocco 1,648 92,016 0.46 Oman 790 91,196 1.64 Sweden 5,860 87,575 5.76 Mainland China 4,634 85,214 0.03 Netherlands 6,258 84,778 3.63 Guatemala 3,009 82,924 1.74 United Arab Emirates 401 80,940 0.42 Japan 1,473 77,017 0.12 Poland 2,237 75,734 0.59 Belarus 767 74,763 0.81 Honduras 2,087 68,620 2.18 Portugal 1,878 65,626 1.83 Ethiopia 1,035 65,486 0.09 Venezuela 502 62,655 0.17 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.