FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 31.31 million, death toll at 964,175

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 22 (Reuters) - More than 31.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 964,175​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 199,924 6,866,308 6.12 India 88,935 5,562,663 0.66 Brazil 137,272 4,558,068 6.55 Russia 19,649 1,115,810 1.36 Colombia 24,397 770,435 4.91 Peru 31,369 768,895 9.61 Mexico 73,697 700,580 5.84 South Africa 15,992 661,936 2.77 Argentina 13,482 640,147 3.03 Spain 30,495 640,040 6.52 France 31,249 462,222 4.67 Chile 12,298 445,868 6.57 Iran 24,478 425,481 2.99 United Kingdom 41,777 424,672 6.29 Bangladesh 4,979 350,621 0.31 Saudi Arabia 4,512 330,246 1.34 Iraq 8,625 322,856 2.24 Pakistan 6,424 306,886 0.3 Turkey 7,506 302,867 0.91 Italy 35,724 299,506 5.91 Philippines 4,999 290,218 0.47 Germany 9,348 270,695 1.13 Indonesia 9,677 248,852 0.36 Israel 1,260 188,760 1.42 Ukraine 3,642 181,237 0.82 Canada 9,228 145,415 2.49 Bolivia 7,617 130,676 6.71 Ecuador 11,095 128,731 6.49 Qatar 211 123,604 0.76 Romania 4,458 113,589 2.29 Dominican Republic 2,049 108,783 1.93 Kazakhstan 1,671 107,374 0.91 Panama 2,257 106,203 5.4 Belgium 9,950 103,392 8.7 Morocco 1,855 103,119 0.51 Egypt 5,770 102,015 0.59 Kuwait 585 99,964 1.41 Netherlands 6,281 95,995 3.65 Oman 853 94,051 1.77 Sweden 5,865 88,237 5.76 Guatemala 3,124 85,681 1.81 United Arab Emirates 405 85,595 0.42 Mainland China 4,634 85,297 0.03 Poland 2,316 80,699 0.61 Japan 1,482 77,494 0.12 Belarus 785 75,898 0.83 Honduras 2,184 71,616 2.28 Ethiopia 1,108 69,709 0.1 Portugal 1,899 68,025 1.85 Venezuela 555 67,443 0.19 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.