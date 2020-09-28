FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 32.81 million, death toll at 991,369

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 27 (Reuters) - More than 32.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 991,369​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 204,538 7,106,600 6.26 India 94,503 5,992,532 0.7 Brazil 139,808 4,657,702 6.67 Russia 20,225 1,143,571 1.4 Colombia 25,103 798,317 5.06 Peru 32,037 794,584 9.82 Mexico 76,243 726,431 6.04 Spain 31,232 716,481 6.67 Argentina 15,208 691,235 3.42 South Africa 16,376 669,498 2.83 France 31,662 546,560 4.73 United Kingdom 41,971 459,694 6.32 Chile 12,591 455,979 6.72 Iran 25,394 443,086 3.1 Bangladesh 5,129 357,873 0.32 Iraq 8,935 345,969 2.32 Saudi Arabia 4,655 332,790 1.38 Turkey 7,858 311,455 0.95 Pakistan 6,457 310,275 0.3 Italy 35,818 308,104 5.93 Philippines 5,284 301,256 0.5 Germany 9,423 282,711 1.14 Indonesia 10,308 271,339 0.39 Israel 1,351 206,332 1.52 Ukraine 3,903 195,504 0.87 Canada 9,262 151,671 2.5 Ecuador 11,189 137,098 6.55 Bolivia 7,828 133,592 6.9 Qatar 214 124,850 0.77 Romania 4,687 121,235 2.41 Belgium 9,974 112,803 8.72 Dominican Republic 2,093 110,957 1.97 Panama 2,323 110,108 5.56 Netherlands 6,366 108,631 3.69 Kazakhstan 1,699 107,723 0.93 Morocco 1,855 103,119 0.51 Egypt 5,853 102,625 0.59 Kuwait 595 102,441 1.44 Oman 885 95,907 1.83 Sweden 5,880 90,923 5.78 United Arab Emirates 411 90,618 0.43 Guatemala 3,186 88,878 1.85 Poland 2,424 85,980 0.64 Mainland China 4,634 85,351 0.03 Japan 1,560 82,526 0.12 Belarus 813 77,289 0.86 Honduras 2,288 74,548 2.39 Ethiopia 1,155 72,173 0.11 Costa Rica 828 72,049 1.66 Venezuela 600 71,940 0.21 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.