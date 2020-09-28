FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 32.88 million, death toll at 992,953

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 28 (Reuters) - More than 32.88 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 992,953​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 204,538 7,106,600 6.26 India 94,503 5,992,532 0.7 Brazil 140,677 4,686,080 6.72 Russia 20,324 1,151,438 1.41 Colombia 25,103 798,317 5.06 Peru 32,037 794,584 9.82 Mexico 76,243 726,431 6.04 Spain 31,232 716,481 6.67 Argentina 15,208 691,235 3.42 South Africa 16,398 670,766 2.84 France 31,662 546,560 4.73 United Kingdom 41,988 465,387 6.32 Chile 12,591 455,979 6.72 Iran 25,589 446,448 3.13 Bangladesh 5,129 357,873 0.32 Iraq 8,990 349,450 2.34 Saudi Arabia 4,655 332,790 1.38 Turkey 7,858 311,455 0.95 Pakistan 6,457 310,275 0.3 Italy 35,835 309,870 5.93 Philippines 5,284 301,256 0.5 Germany 9,424 283,334 1.14 Indonesia 10,308 271,339 0.39 Israel 1,351 206,332 1.52 Ukraine 3,959 198,634 0.89 Canada 9,262 151,671 2.5 Ecuador 11,279 134,747 6.6 Bolivia 7,828 133,592 6.9 Qatar 214 124,850 0.77 Romania 4,718 122,673 2.42 Belgium 9,974 112,803 8.72 Morocco 1,855 112,791 0.51 Dominican Republic 2,093 110,957 1.97 Panama 2,323 110,108 5.56 Netherlands 6,366 108,631 3.69 Kazakhstan 1,699 107,723 0.93 Egypt 5,869 102,736 0.6 Kuwait 595 102,441 1.44 Oman 885 95,907 1.83 Sweden 5,880 90,923 5.78 United Arab Emirates 411 90,618 0.43 Guatemala 3,186 88,878 1.85 Poland 2,432 87,330 0.64 Mainland China 4,634 85,351 0.03 Japan 1,560 82,526 0.12 Belarus 818 77,609 0.86 Honduras 2,288 74,548 2.39 Ethiopia 1,170 73,332 0.11 Costa Rica 828 72,049 1.66 Venezuela 600 71,940 0.21 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.