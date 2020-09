By Lynx Insight Service Sept 29 (Reuters) - More than 33.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,000,010​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 205,047 7,159,114 6.28 India 95,542 6,074,702 0.71 Brazil 142,058 4,745,464 6.78 Russia 20,385 1,159,573 1.41 Colombia 25,641 813,056 5.16 Peru 32,324 808,714 9.91 Mexico 76,603 733,717 6.07 Argentina 16,113 723,132 3.62 Spain 31,232 716,481 6.67 South Africa 16,398 670,766 2.84 France 31,689 557,683 4.73 United Kingdom 42,001 469,431 6.32 Chile 12,698 459,671 6.78 Iran 25,779 449,960 3.15 Bangladesh 5,193 360,555 0.32 Iraq 9,052 353,566 2.36 Saudi Arabia 4,712 333,648 1.4 Turkey 8,062 315,845 0.98 Italy 35,851 311,364 5.93 Pakistan 6,466 310,841 0.3 Philippines 5,381 307,288 0.5 Germany 9,433 286,028 1.14 Indonesia 10,473 278,722 0.39 Israel 1,351 206,332 1.52 Ukraine 3,996 201,305 0.9 Canada 9,278 153,125 2.5 Ecuador 11,280 134,965 6.6 Bolivia 7,900 133,901 6.96 Qatar 214 125,311 0.77 Romania 4,748 123,944 2.44 Morocco 2,038 117,685 0.57 Belgium 9,980 114,179 8.73 Netherlands 6,372 111,552 3.7 Dominican Republic 2,093 110,957 1.97 Panama 2,323 110,108 5.56 Kazakhstan 1,699 107,775 0.93 Kuwait 605 103,981 1.46 Egypt 5,883 102,840 0.6 Oman 924 98,057 1.91 United Arab Emirates 413 92,095 0.43 Sweden 5,896 91,679 5.79 Guatemala 3,234 90,263 1.88 Poland 2,447 88,636 0.64 Mainland China 4,634 85,372 0.03 Japan 1,574 83,313 0.12 Belarus 822 77,946 0.87 Honduras 2,289 75,109 2.39 Nepal 481 74,745 0.17 Ethiopia 1,177 73,944 0.11 Costa Rica 861 73,714 1.72 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.