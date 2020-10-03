FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 34.34 million, death toll at 1,019,017

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 2 (Reuters) - More than 34.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,019,017​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 207,060 7,260,393 6.34 India 99,773 6,394,068 0.74 Brazil 144,680 4,847,092 6.91 Russia 21,077 1,194,643 1.46 Colombia 26,196 835,339 5.28 Peru 32,463 818,297 9.95 Spain 31,973 778,607 6.83 Argentina 16,938 751,001 3.81 Mexico 78,078 748,315 6.19 South Africa 16,866 676,084 2.92 France 32,001 596,619 4.78 United Kingdom 42,202 490,596 6.35 Chile 12,822 464,750 6.85 Iran 26,380 461,044 3.22 Iraq 9,231 367,474 2.4 Bangladesh 5,305 366,383 0.33 Saudi Arabia 4,794 335,097 1.42 Turkey 8,195 320,070 1 Italy 35,918 317,409 5.94 Philippines 5,616 316,678 0.53 Pakistan 6,499 313,431 0.31 Germany 9,474 292,954 1.14 Indonesia 10,856 291,182 0.41 Israel 1,561 256,071 1.76 Ukraine 4,261 217,661 0.95 Canada 9,319 160,535 2.51 Ecuador 11,433 138,584 6.69 Bolivia 8,001 135,716 7.05 Romania 4,915 132,001 2.52 Morocco 2,229 126,044 0.62 Qatar 214 125,959 0.77 Netherlands 6,409 124,097 3.72 Belgium 10,023 121,059 8.77 Panama 2,388 113,336 5.72 Dominican Republic 2,108 112,728 1.98 Kazakhstan 1,725 108,044 0.94 Kuwait 612 105,676 1.48 Egypt 5,946 103,317 0.6 Oman 935 98,585 1.94 Poland 2,570 95,773 0.68 United Arab Emirates 421 95,348 0.44 Sweden 5,895 94,283 5.79 Guatemala 3,267 93,090 1.89 Japan 1,607 85,599 0.13 Mainland China 4,634 85,424 0.03 Nepal 509 79,728 0.18 Belarus 844 79,421 0.89 Honduras 2,380 77,598 2.48 Portugal 1,983 77,284 1.93 Costa Rica 917 76,828 1.83 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.