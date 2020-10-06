FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 35.34 million, death toll at 1,039,158

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 6 (Reuters) - More than 35.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,039,158​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 209,843 7,442,663 6.42 India 103,569 6,685,082 0.77 Brazil 146,675 4,927,235 7 Russia 21,475 1,225,889 1.49 Colombia 26,712 855,052 5.38 Peru 32,834 829,999 10.06 Argentina 21,018 798,486 4.72 Spain 32,086 789,932 6.86 Mexico 79,268 765,082 6.28 South Africa 16,938 679,729 2.93 France 32,155 608,767 4.8 United Kingdom 42,350 533,397 6.37 Iran 27,192 475,674 3.32 Chile 13,037 471,746 6.96 Iraq 9,464 382,949 2.46 Bangladesh 5,348 368,690 0.33 Saudi Arabia 4,875 336,387 1.45 Italy 35,986 325,329 5.96 Turkey 8,441 324,443 1.03 Philippines 5,776 322,497 0.54 Pakistan 6,513 314,616 0.31 Indonesia 11,151 303,498 0.42 Germany 9,503 300,902 1.15 Israel 1,707 265,932 1.92 Ukraine 4,430 230,236 0.99 Canada 9,504 168,960 2.56 Ecuador 11,681 141,339 6.84 Romania 5,048 137,491 2.59 Bolivia 8,129 137,107 7.16 Netherlands 6,454 135,892 3.75 Belgium 10,064 130,235 8.8 Morocco 2,229 128,413 0.62 Qatar 216 126,498 0.78 Panama 2,430 115,919 5.82 Dominican Republic 2,134 114,480 2.01 Kazakhstan 1,725 108,296 0.94 Kuwait 624 107,025 1.51 Egypt 5,981 103,683 0.61 Poland 2,659 102,080 0.7 United Arab Emirates 426 98,801 0.44 Oman 935 98,585 1.94 Sweden 5,895 94,283 5.79 Guatemala 3,293 93,963 1.91 Nepal 535 86,823 0.19 Japan 1,613 86,558 0.13 Mainland China 4,643 85,470 0.03 Czech Republic 727 82,446 0.68 Costa Rica 987 81,129 1.97 Belarus 862 80,696 0.91 Honduras 2,422 79,629 2.53 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.