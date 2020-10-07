FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 35.78 million, death toll at 1,046,505

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 7 (Reuters) - More than 35.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,046,505​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 210,968 7,525,313 6.46 India 104,555 6,757,131 0.77 Brazil 147,494 4,969,141 7.04 Russia 21,663 1,237,504 1.5 Colombia 27,017 869,808 5.44 Peru 32,914 832,929 10.09 Argentina 21,827 824,468 4.91 Spain 32,225 813,412 6.89 Mexico 79,714 769,558 6.32 South Africa 17,103 683,242 2.96 France 32,224 613,851 4.81 United Kingdom 42,445 560,533 6.39 Iran 27,419 479,825 3.35 Chile 13,070 473,306 6.98 Iraq 9,531 387,121 2.48 Bangladesh 5,405 371,631 0.33 Saudi Arabia 4,923 337,243 1.46 Italy 36,030 330,263 5.96 Turkey 8,553 327,557 1.04 Philippines 5,865 326,833 0.55 Pakistan 6,535 316,351 0.31 Indonesia 11,374 311,176 0.42 Germany 9,508 302,929 1.15 Israel 1,771 274,423 1.99 Ukraine 4,520 234,584 1.01 Canada 9,530 171,323 2.57 Netherlands 6,482 145,019 3.76 Ecuador 11,702 142,056 6.85 Romania 5,121 139,612 2.63 Bolivia 8,156 137,468 7.18 Morocco 2,410 137,248 0.67 Belgium 10,078 132,203 8.81 Qatar 216 126,943 0.78 Panama 2,440 116,602 5.84 Dominican Republic 2,149 115,371 2.02 Kazakhstan 1,746 108,362 0.96 Kuwait 632 108,268 1.53 Egypt 5,990 103,781 0.61 Oman 990 102,648 2.05 Poland 2,659 102,080 0.7 United Arab Emirates 435 100,794 0.45 Sweden 5,883 96,145 5.78 Guatemala 3,310 94,870 1.92 Nepal 563 90,814 0.2 Japan 1,624 87,349 0.13 Mainland China 4,634 85,489 0.03 Czech Republic 727 82,446 0.68 Costa Rica 1,004 82,142 2.01 Belarus 868 81,090 0.92 Honduras 2,447 80,662 2.55 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.