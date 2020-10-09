FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.24 million, death toll at 1,054,024

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 8 (Reuters) - More than 36.24 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,054,024​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 211,912 7,576,667 6.49 India 105,526 6,835,655 0.78 Brazil 148,228 5,000,694 7.08 Russia 22,056 1,260,112 1.53 Colombia 27,180 877,683 5.47 Argentina 22,226 840,915 5 Spain 32,562 835,901 6.96 Peru 33,009 835,662 10.12 Mexico 80,083 774,020 6.35 South Africa 17,248 685,155 2.99 France 32,370 643,086 4.83 United Kingdom 42,515 574,695 6.4 Iran 27,888 488,236 3.41 Chile 13,090 474,440 6.99 Iraq 9,683 394,566 2.52 Bangladesh 5,460 374,592 0.34 Saudi Arabia 4,947 337,711 1.47 Italy 36,061 333,941 5.97 Philippines 5,925 329,637 0.56 Turkey 8,609 329,138 1.05 Indonesia 11,580 320,564 0.43 Pakistan 6,544 316,934 0.31 Germany 9,544 310,872 1.15 Israel 1,824 283,049 2.05 Ukraine 4,690 244,734 1.05 Canada 9,541 173,123 2.57 Netherlands 6,531 155,810 3.79 Romania 5,247 145,700 2.7 Ecuador 11,743 143,531 6.87 Morocco 2,439 140,024 0.68 Belgium 10,108 137,868 8.84 Bolivia 8,192 137,706 7.22 Qatar 218 127,181 0.78 Panama 2,448 117,300 5.86 Dominican Republic 2,159 116,148 2.03 Poland 2,867 111,599 0.75 Kuwait 642 109,441 1.55 Kazakhstan 1,746 108,454 0.96 Egypt 6,010 104,035 0.61 Oman 1,000 103,645 2.07 United Arab Emirates 436 101,840 0.45 Sweden 5,892 97,532 5.79 Guatemala 3,335 95,704 1.93 Czech Republic 829 95,360 0.78 Nepal 578 94,253 0.21 Japan 1,632 88,474 0.13 Mainland China 4,634 85,500 0.03 Costa Rica 1,024 83,497 2.05 Portugal 2,050 82,534 1.99 Belarus 880 81,982 0.93 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.