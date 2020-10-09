FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.5 million, death toll at 1,060,997

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 9 (Reuters) - More than 36.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,060,997​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 211,912 7,576,667 6.49 India 106,490 6,906,151 0.79 Brazil 148,957 5,028,444 7.11 Russia 22,056 1,260,112 1.53 Colombia 27,331 886,179 5.5 Argentina 22,710 856,369 5.1 Spain 32,688 848,324 6.99 Peru 33,098 838,614 10.14 Mexico 83,096 804,488 6.58 South Africa 17,248 685,155 2.99 France 32,446 661,215 4.84 United Kingdom 42,592 592,235 6.41 Iran 27,888 488,236 3.41 Chile 13,167 476,016 7.03 Iraq 9,683 394,566 2.52 Bangladesh 5,460 374,592 0.34 Italy 36,083 338,398 5.97 Saudi Arabia 4,972 338,132 1.48 Philippines 6,069 331,869 0.57 Turkey 8,667 330,753 1.05 Indonesia 11,580 320,564 0.43 Pakistan 6,552 317,595 0.31 Germany 9,544 310,872 1.15 Israel 1,824 283,049 2.05 Ukraine 4,779 250,538 1.07 Canada 9,557 175,559 2.58 Netherlands 6,531 155,810 3.79 Romania 5,247 145,700 2.7 Ecuador 12,141 145,045 7.11 Belgium 10,126 143,596 8.86 Morocco 2,439 140,024 0.68 Bolivia 8,228 137,969 7.25 Qatar 218 127,394 0.78 Panama 2,463 118,054 5.9 Dominican Republic 2,163 116,872 2.04 Poland 2,867 111,599 0.75 Kuwait 642 109,441 1.55 Kazakhstan 1,746 108,561 0.96 Oman 1,009 104,129 2.09 Egypt 6,010 104,035 0.61 United Arab Emirates 438 102,929 0.45 Czech Republic 869 100,757 0.82 Nepal 590 98,617 0.21 Sweden 5,892 97,532 5.79 Guatemala 3,347 96,480 1.94 Japan 1,632 88,483 0.13 Mainland China 4,634 85,521 0.03 Costa Rica 1,040 84,828 2.08 Portugal 2,050 82,534 1.99 Belarus 880 81,982 0.93 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.