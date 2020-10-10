FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.85 million, death toll at 1,067,129

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - More than 36.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,067,129​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 213,778 7,691,846 6.54 India 107,416 6,979,423 0.79 Brazil 149,639 5,055,888 7.14 Russia 22,257 1,272,238 1.54 Colombia 27,495 894,300 5.54 Argentina 23,225 871,468 5.22 Spain 32,688 848,324 6.99 Peru 33,158 843,355 10.16 Mexico 83,507 809,751 6.62 South Africa 17,408 686,891 3.01 France 32,446 661,215 4.84 United Kingdom 42,592 592,235 6.41 Iran 27,888 488,236 3.41 Chile 13,220 477,769 7.06 Iraq 9,735 397,780 2.53 Bangladesh 5,477 375,870 0.34 Saudi Arabia 4,996 338,539 1.48 Italy 36,083 338,398 5.97 Philippines 6,152 334,770 0.58 Turkey 8,722 332,382 1.06 Indonesia 11,677 324,658 0.44 Pakistan 6,558 318,266 0.31 Germany 9,544 310,872 1.15 Israel 1,886 287,858 2.12 Ukraine 4,779 250,538 1.07 Canada 9,585 178,117 2.59 Netherlands 6,545 161,793 3.8 Romania 5,299 148,886 2.72 Morocco 2,530 146,398 0.7 Ecuador 12,175 145,848 7.13 Belgium 10,126 143,596 8.86 Bolivia 8,262 138,226 7.28 Qatar 219 127,600 0.79 Panama 2,474 118,841 5.92 Dominican Republic 2,165 117,457 2.04 Poland 2,919 116,338 0.77 Kuwait 649 110,076 1.57 Czech Republic 905 109,374 0.85 Kazakhstan 1,746 108,663 0.96 Egypt 6,029 104,262 0.61 Oman 1,009 104,129 2.09 United Arab Emirates 442 104,004 0.46 Nepal 600 100,676 0.21 Sweden 5,894 98,451 5.79 Guatemala 3,356 96,935 1.95 Japan 1,638 89,086 0.13 Costa Rica 1,055 86,053 2.11 Mainland China 4,634 85,536 0.03 Ethiopia 1,271 82,662 0.12 Honduras 2,492 82,552 2.6 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)