FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 37.23 million, death toll at 1,072,379

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 11 (Reuters) - More than 37.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,072,379​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 213,778 7,691,846 6.54 India 108,334 7,053,806 0.8 Brazil 150,198 5,082,637 7.17 Russia 22,597 1,298,718 1.56 Colombia 27,660 902,747 5.57 Argentina 23,581 883,882 5.3 Spain 32,929 861,112 7.04 Peru 33,223 846,088 10.18 Mexico 83,642 814,328 6.63 France 32,645 712,336 4.87 South Africa 17,673 690,896 3.06 United Kingdom 42,760 621,265 6.43 Iran 28,293 496,253 3.46 Chile 13,272 479,595 7.09 Iraq 9,790 400,124 2.55 Bangladesh 5,500 377,073 0.34 Italy 36,140 349,494 5.98 Saudi Arabia 5,018 338,944 1.49 Philippines 6,238 336,926 0.58 Turkey 8,778 334,031 1.07 Indonesia 11,765 328,952 0.44 Germany 9,568 320,262 1.15 Pakistan 6,570 318,932 0.31 Israel 1,914 289,799 2.15 Ukraine 4,972 261,034 1.11 Canada 9,585 178,117 2.59 Netherlands 6,567 168,280 3.81 Romania 5,358 152,403 2.75 Morocco 2,572 149,841 0.71 Belgium 10,151 148,931 8.88 Ecuador 12,188 146,828 7.13 Bolivia 8,292 138,463 7.3 Qatar 219 127,778 0.79 Poland 2,972 121,638 0.78 Panama 2,482 119,666 5.94 Dominican Republic 2,167 118,014 2.04 Czech Republic 948 114,005 0.89 Kuwait 655 110,568 1.58 Kazakhstan 1,746 108,757 0.96 Nepal 614 105,684 0.22 United Arab Emirates 443 105,133 0.46 Egypt 6,040 104,387 0.61 Oman 1,009 104,129 2.09 Sweden 5,894 98,451 5.79 Guatemala 3,365 97,544 1.95 Japan 1,641 89,766 0.13 Costa Rica 1,076 87,439 2.15 Portugal 2,067 85,574 2.01 Mainland China 4,634 85,557 0.03 Ethiopia 1,277 83,429 0.12 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT. (Reporting by Gareth Jones)