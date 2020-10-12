FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 37.42 million, death toll at 1,074,688

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 37.42 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,074,688​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 214,375 7,745,140 6.56 India 109,150 7,120,538 0.81 Brazil 150,198 5,082,637 7.17 Russia 22,597 1,298,718 1.56 Colombia 27,660 902,747 5.57 Argentina 23,581 883,882 5.3 Spain 32,929 861,112 7.04 Peru 33,223 846,088 10.18 Mexico 83,642 814,328 6.63 France 32,645 712,336 4.87 South Africa 17,673 690,896 3.06 United Kingdom 42,760 621,265 6.43 Iran 28,544 500,075 3.49 Chile 13,272 479,595 7.09 Iraq 9,852 402,330 2.56 Bangladesh 5,500 377,073 0.34 Italy 36,166 354,950 5.99 Philippines 6,321 339,341 0.59 Saudi Arabia 5,043 339,267 1.5 Turkey 8,837 335,533 1.07 Indonesia 11,844 333,449 0.44 Germany 9,568 320,262 1.15 Pakistan 6,570 318,932 0.31 Israel 1,956 290,079 2.2 Ukraine 4,972 261,034 1.11 Canada 9,585 178,117 2.59 Netherlands 6,584 174,653 3.82 Belgium 10,175 156,931 8.9 Romania 5,411 155,283 2.78 Morocco 2,572 149,841 0.71 Ecuador 12,188 146,828 7.13 Bolivia 8,292 138,463 7.3 Qatar 220 127,985 0.79 Poland 3,004 125,816 0.79 Panama 2,491 120,313 5.96 Dominican Republic 2,167 118,014 2.04 Czech Republic 948 114,005 0.89 Kuwait 658 111,116 1.59 Kazakhstan 1,746 108,757 0.96 United Arab Emirates 445 106,229 0.46 Oman 1,038 105,890 2.15 Nepal 614 105,684 0.22 Egypt 6,040 104,387 0.61 Sweden 5,894 98,451 5.79 Guatemala 3,365 97,544 1.95 Japan 1,643 90,203 0.13 Costa Rica 1,076 87,439 2.15 Portugal 2,080 86,664 2.02 Mainland China 4,634 85,557 0.03 Belarus 896 83,534 0.94 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.