FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 37.58 million, death toll at 1,077,020

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 37.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,077,020​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 214,584 7,783,379 6.57 India 109,150 7,120,538 0.81 Brazil 150,488 5,094,979 7.18 Russia 22,722 1,312,310 1.57 Colombia 27,834 911,316 5.61 Argentina 23,868 894,206 5.36 Spain 32,929 861,112 7.04 Peru 33,305 849,371 10.21 Mexico 83,642 814,328 6.63 France 32,645 712,336 4.87 South Africa 17,673 690,896 3.06 United Kingdom 42,825 634,137 6.44 Iran 28,816 504,281 3.52 Chile 13,318 481,371 7.11 Iraq 9,912 405,437 2.58 Bangladesh 5,555 379,738 0.34 Italy 36,166 354,950 5.99 Philippines 6,332 342,816 0.59 Saudi Arabia 5,068 339,615 1.5 Indonesia 11,935 336,716 0.45 Turkey 8,837 335,533 1.07 Germany 9,568 320,262 1.15 Pakistan 6,580 319,317 0.31 Israel 1,993 292,230 2.24 Ukraine 5,015 265,454 1.12 Canada 9,585 178,117 2.59 Netherlands 6,584 174,653 3.82 Belgium 10,191 162,258 8.91 Romania 5,467 157,352 2.81 Morocco 2,572 149,841 0.71 Ecuador 12,191 147,033 7.14 Bolivia 8,308 138,574 7.32 Poland 3,039 130,210 0.8 Qatar 220 128,191 0.79 Panama 2,491 120,313 5.96 Dominican Republic 2,173 118,477 2.04 Czech Republic 987 117,110 0.93 Kuwait 664 111,893 1.6 Kazakhstan 1,746 108,831 0.96 Nepal 636 107,755 0.23 United Arab Emirates 446 107,293 0.46 Oman 1,046 106,575 2.17 Egypt 6,040 104,387 0.61 Sweden 5,894 98,451 5.79 Guatemala 3,384 97,715 1.96 Japan 1,647 90,473 0.13 Costa Rica 1,076 87,439 2.15 Portugal 2,080 86,664 2.02 Mainland China 4,634 85,578 0.03 Ethiopia 1,287 84,295 0.12 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.