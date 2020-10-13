FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 37.84 million, death toll at 1,080,021

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 13 (Reuters) - More than 37.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,080,021​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 215,119 7,834,049 6.58 India 109,856 7,175,880 0.81 Brazil 150,488 5,094,979 7.18 Russia 22,966 1,326,178 1.59 Colombia 27,985 919,083 5.64 Argentina 23,868 894,206 5.36 Spain 33,124 888,968 7.08 Peru 33,357 851,171 10.22 Mexico 83,781 817,503 6.64 France 32,683 734,974 4.88 South Africa 17,673 690,896 3.06 United Kingdom 42,875 648,109 6.45 Iran 28,816 504,281 3.52 Chile 13,379 482,888 7.14 Iraq 9,912 405,437 2.58 Bangladesh 5,555 379,738 0.34 Italy 36,205 359,569 5.99 Philippines 6,332 342,816 0.59 Saudi Arabia 5,068 339,615 1.5 Turkey 8,895 337,147 1.08 Indonesia 11,935 336,716 0.45 Germany 9,588 326,777 1.16 Pakistan 6,588 319,848 0.31 Israel 2,012 295,037 2.27 Ukraine 5,122 270,845 1.15 Netherlands 6,596 181,498 3.83 Canada 9,585 178,117 2.59 Belgium 10,191 162,258 8.91 Romania 5,467 157,352 2.81 Morocco 2,636 153,761 0.73 Ecuador 12,191 147,033 7.14 Bolivia 8,326 138,695 7.33 Poland 3,039 130,210 0.8 Qatar 220 128,191 0.79 Czech Republic 1,051 121,421 0.99 Panama 2,502 120,802 5.99 Dominican Republic 2,179 118,843 2.05 Kuwait 664 111,893 1.6 Nepal 645 111,802 0.23 Kazakhstan 1,746 108,901 0.96 United Arab Emirates 446 107,293 0.46 Oman 1,046 106,575 2.17 Egypt 6,052 104,516 0.61 Sweden 5,894 99,433 5.79 Guatemala 3,384 97,715 1.96 Japan 1,649 90,834 0.13 Costa Rica 1,108 89,223 2.22 Portugal 2,094 87,913 2.04 Mainland China 4,634 85,591 0.03 Ethiopia 1,301 85,136 0.12 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:33 GMT.