FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 37.98 million, death toll at 1,082,408

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 13 (Reuters) - More than 37.98 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,082,408​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 215,119 7,834,049 6.58 India 109,856 7,175,880 0.81 Brazil 150,689 5,103,408 7.19 Russia 22,966 1,326,178 1.59 Colombia 27,985 919,083 5.64 Argentina 24,186 903,730 5.44 Spain 33,204 896,086 7.1 Peru 33,357 851,171 10.22 Mexico 83,945 821,045 6.65 France 32,942 756,472 4.92 South Africa 17,780 692,471 3.08 United Kingdom 43,018 665,343 6.47 Iran 29,070 508,389 3.55 Chile 13,379 482,888 7.14 Iraq 9,970 409,358 2.59 Bangladesh 5,577 381,275 0.35 Italy 36,246 365,470 6 Philippines 6,372 344,713 0.6 Indonesia 12,027 340,622 0.45 Saudi Arabia 5,087 340,089 1.51 Turkey 8,895 337,147 1.08 Germany 9,604 329,229 1.16 Pakistan 6,588 319,848 0.31 Israel 2,012 295,037 2.27 Ukraine 5,122 270,845 1.15 Netherlands 6,631 188,876 3.85 Canada 9,627 182,839 2.6 Belgium 10,211 165,880 8.93 Romania 5,535 160,461 2.84 Morocco 2,636 153,761 0.73 Ecuador 12,235 148,171 7.16 Bolivia 8,326 138,695 7.33 Poland 3,101 135,278 0.82 Qatar 220 128,405 0.79 Czech Republic 1,051 121,421 0.99 Panama 2,502 120,802 5.99 Dominican Republic 2,179 118,843 2.05 Kuwait 672 112,737 1.62 Nepal 645 111,802 0.23 Kazakhstan 1,746 108,901 0.96 United Arab Emirates 448 108,608 0.47 Oman 1,053 107,213 2.18 Egypt 6,062 104,648 0.62 Sweden 5,917 100,818 5.82 Guatemala 3,387 97,826 1.96 Japan 1,649 90,834 0.13 Costa Rica 1,108 89,223 2.22 Portugal 2,110 89,121 2.05 Ethiopia 1,305 85,718 0.12 Mainland China 4,634 85,591 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.