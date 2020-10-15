FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 38.25 million, death toll at 1,087,361

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 14 (Reuters) - More than 38.25 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,087,361​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 215,937 7,886,521 6.61 India 110,586 7,239,389 0.82 Brazil 150,998 5,113,628 7.21 Russia 23,205 1,340,409 1.61 Colombia 28,141 924,096 5.67 Argentina 24,572 917,035 5.52 Spain 33,204 896,086 7.1 Peru 33,419 853,974 10.24 Mexico 84,420 825,340 6.69 France 32,942 756,472 4.92 South Africa 18,028 694,537 3.12 United Kingdom 43,018 665,343 6.47 Iran 29,349 513,219 3.59 Chile 13,396 484,280 7.15 Iraq 9,970 409,358 2.59 Bangladesh 5,593 382,959 0.35 Italy 36,246 365,470 6 Philippines 6,449 346,536 0.6 Indonesia 12,156 344,749 0.45 Saudi Arabia 5,087 340,089 1.51 Turkey 8,957 338,779 1.09 Germany 9,630 330,701 1.16 Pakistan 6,601 320,463 0.31 Israel 2,055 297,274 2.31 Ukraine 5,229 276,177 1.17 Netherlands 6,631 188,876 3.85 Canada 9,654 186,881 2.61 Belgium 10,244 173,240 8.96 Romania 5,601 164,477 2.88 Morocco 2,685 156,946 0.75 Ecuador 12,235 148,171 7.16 Poland 3,217 141,804 0.85 Bolivia 8,351 138,922 7.36 Czech Republic 1,106 129,747 1.04 Qatar 220 128,603 0.79 Panama 2,511 121,296 6.01 Dominican Republic 2,183 119,008 2.05 Nepal 663 115,358 0.24 Kuwait 672 112,737 1.62 Kazakhstan 1,768 108,984 0.97 United Arab Emirates 448 108,608 0.47 Oman 1,061 107,776 2.2 Egypt 6,071 104,787 0.62 Sweden 5,907 101,332 5.81 Guatemala 3,410 98,380 1.98 Japan 1,659 91,529 0.13 Costa Rica 1,124 90,238 2.25 Portugal 2,110 89,121 2.05 Ethiopia 1,305 85,718 0.12 Mainland China 4,634 85,611 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.