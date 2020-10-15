FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 38.57 million, death toll at 1,092,173

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 15 (Reuters) - More than 38.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,092,173​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 216,868 7,946,733 6.64 India 111,266 7,307,097 0.82 Brazil 151,747 5,140,863 7.24 Russia 23,205 1,340,409 1.61 Argentina 24,921 931,967 5.6 Colombia 28,306 930,159 5.7 Spain 33,413 908,056 7.14 Peru 33,512 856,951 10.27 Mexico 84,898 829,396 6.73 France 33,046 779,063 4.93 South Africa 18,151 696,414 3.14 United Kingdom 43,155 685,067 6.49 Iran 29,349 513,219 3.59 Chile 13,415 485,372 7.16 Iraq 10,021 413,215 2.61 Bangladesh 5,593 382,959 0.35 Italy 36,289 372,802 6.01 Philippines 6,449 346,536 0.6 Indonesia 12,156 344,749 0.45 Saudi Arabia 5,108 340,590 1.52 Turkey 9,014 340,450 1.09 Germany 9,653 337,493 1.16 Pakistan 6,614 321,218 0.31 Israel 2,098 298,500 2.36 Ukraine 5,229 276,177 1.17 Netherlands 6,663 196,163 3.87 Canada 9,664 189,387 2.61 Belgium 10,278 181,511 8.99 Romania 5,601 164,477 2.88 Morocco 2,726 160,333 0.76 Ecuador 12,264 149,083 7.18 Poland 3,217 141,804 0.85 Czech Republic 1,172 139,291 1.1 Bolivia 8,377 139,141 7.38 Qatar 220 128,603 0.79 Panama 2,519 122,128 6.03 Dominican Republic 2,186 119,662 2.06 Nepal 675 117,996 0.24 Kuwait 676 113,269 1.63 United Arab Emirates 450 110,039 0.47 Kazakhstan 1,768 109,094 0.97 Oman 1,061 107,776 2.2 Egypt 6,077 104,915 0.62 Sweden 5,907 101,332 5.81 Guatemala 3,430 99,094 1.99 Costa Rica 1,134 91,780 2.27 Japan 1,659 91,530 0.13 Portugal 2,117 91,193 2.06 Ethiopia 1,312 86,430 0.12 Mainland China 4,634 85,622 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:11 GMT.